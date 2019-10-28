CBDOilUsers.com Releases List of Best CBD Oil Sales for Halloween

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website, has published its list of the best Halloween CBD sales, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/halloween-cbd-oil-sales/ .

CBD oil products continue to rise in popularity but consumers need to be careful to avoid the ghouls and goblins in the industry. Several recent news reports have shown that some products being sold as CBD oil have less CBD than advertised or have potentially dangerous ingredients.

All of the brands on the Halloween CBD sales list have been carefully vetted for product quality, customer service and user feedback. By taking advantage of these sales, consumers can enjoy substantial savings and also be assured that they are getting a quality CBD product that is backed up by verified third party lab reports.

This is important at a time when it seems like CBD oil products are being sold everywhere. Figuring out which ones to buy and how to use them can be a scary experience for consumers, especially first-time users.

"Most people are overwhelmed at first," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "Even after they've made their first purchase, they have lots of questions such as how much to take and when to take it. Our goal is to educate consumers about CBD oil so they can make the buying and usage decisions that are right for them."

The list of safe and reputable CBD brands having Halloween sales this week includes:

4 Corners Cannabis - Durango, Colorado

cbdMD - Charlotte, North Carolina

Fab CBD - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Highland Pharms - San Antonio, Texas

Joy Organics - Fort Collins, Colorado

Lazarus Naturals - Portland, Oregon

NuLeaf Naturals - Denver, Colorado

Paw CBD - Charlotte, North Carolina

Most of the sales are sitewide so consumers can save money on a variety of CBD oil products from these popular brands, including tinctures, gummies, capsules, topicals and pet treats. The sales are running now through midnight on Halloween.

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products.

