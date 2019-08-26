CBDOilUsers.com Releases List of Best CBD Oil Sales for Labor Day

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBDOilUsers.com, a leading CBD oil education website for consumers, has published its list of the best Labor Day CBD sales from top brands, available at https://cbdoilusers.com/labor-day-cbd-oil-sales/.

Labor Day is on Monday, September 2nd and many of the top CBD oil brands will be offering big discounts on their full line of products. Many of the Labor Day sales have already started and will end at midnight on Labor Day.

"Holiday sales are a great time for consumers to stock up on their favorite CBD products or try a new brand," Brian Peterson, the managing editor of CBDOilUsers.com, said. "The discounts are often substantial and many of the major brands are having sales this week. It's very typical for users to experiment with different CBD products and brands to find what works best for them. These sales help a lot of people do that more affordably."

The list of safe and reputable CBD companies having Labor Day sales includes:

4 Corners Cannabis - Durango, Colorado

cbdMD - Charlotte, North Carolina

CBDistillery - Denver, Colorado

Endoca - San Diego, California

Fab CBD - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Highland Pharms - San Antonio, Texas

Lazarus Naturals - Portland, Oregon

NuLeaf Naturals - Denver, Colorado

A full list of all Labor Day CBD sales, coupon codes and sale dates can be accessed via the link at the beginning of this press release.

All of the brands listed on the Labor Day sales page have been vetted for product quality, customer service and user feedback. So consumers can not only enjoy substantial savings but also be assured that they are getting a quality CBD product from a safe and reputable company.

The CBDOilUsers.com website and its companion CBD Oil Users Group on Facebook is dedicated to providing education, reviews, recommendations and the sharing of experiences among users of CBD products.

