CBD's Touted Therapeutic Benefits Help Loosen Regulatory Constraints

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Most regions that have approved medical cannabis typically see doctors prescribe CBD-based medications to their patients. CBD, or cannabidiol, is a derivative of the hemp plant, yet is unlike its counterpart, THC, which is derived from the marijuana plant. Nowadays, the FDA acknowledges that CBD can possibly become a legitimate alternative medical treatment to a number of traditional therapeutics, further highlight the health benefits associated with the compound. However, the agency is requiring researchers to provide more data on the efficacy of CBD in order for CBD to become an approved medicinal treatment, prompting them to conduct large-scale clinical trials. "As legislation expands rapidly worldwide, the volume of efficacy data is growing, as are legitimate clinical trial studies," says Liam McGreevy, Chief Executive Officer of Ethnopharm, a European cannabis company specializing in genetics and distribution, "This data will enable us to better understand the effects of the various cannabinoids and terpenes, their synergistic effect and how their impact links to the individual's genetics or biomarkers. This data is key to understanding the most effective combinations and strengths for various conditions, moving towards targeted personalized medicines." And according to data compiled by Grand View Research, the global cannabidiol market is expected to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2025 while registering a CAGR of 32.6% during the forecast period. Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE), Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTC: CBWTF), Puration Inc. (OTC: PURA), Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTC: TGODF), Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTC: LHSIF)

As the cannabis industry continues to develop, lawmakers and federal agencies are actively working towards expanding the market. Recently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provided an update on its interim final rule process for hemp. According to the USDA, hemp production in the U.S. has seen a resurgence in the last five years; however, it remains unclear whether consumer demand will meet the supply. High prices for hemp, driven primarily by demand for use in producing CBD, relative to other crops, have also driven increases in planting. As such, producer interest in hemp production is largely driven by the potential for high returns from sales of hemp flowers to be processed into CBD oil. And after extensive consultation with the Attorney General, the USDA issued the following interim final rule to establish the domestic hemp production program and to facilitate the production of hemp, as set forth in the 2018 Farm Bill: The USDA upholds the 0.3% threshold as out of its jurisdictional hands as written into the law. Furthermore, the lack of remedies for testing noncompliance raised suggestions that farmers be allowed to ship to processors who could remove the THC to keep the crop viable. Another subject of worry was the requirement (as described in the Federal Register) that laboratories be certified by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), and crops tested within 15 days prior to harvest. Yet, by the end of January, only 44 labs existed to support more than 16,000 licensed farmers. Accordingly, the industry expects to remain bureaucratically constrained yet again after other fundamental supply-chain bottlenecks limited output and producers' ability to bring their crops to market.

Global Payout, Inc. (OTC: GOHE) announced today breaking news that, "it has executed a binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with World Innovation Technologies ("WIT") to acquire a 51% ownership of WIT, making it a majority owned subsidiary of the Company.

WIT is a manufacturer of Nutraceutical products that are ready to be deployed into the market and both companies have agreed they can benefit from Global's experience with sales and marketing of new product launches. Global will take over all sales and logistics efforts on behalf of WIT and in exchange will receive 50% of all revenue generated in the new subsidiary.

'This acquisition has been in the works for some time and represents the first step in our overall goal to diversify Global Payout's holdings,' said Global Payout CEO, Vanessa Luna. 'I believe WIT to be an up and coming player in the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market, one that many analysts believe will continue on a strong growth trajectory over the next couple of years. I have had the personal pleasure of working with the Executive Team of WIT on multiple business initiatives over the past decade. I am grateful they decided to entrust my team and I to bring these products to market and meet the current demand they are facing. We are excited to develop a strong go-to-market strategy for the company and identify the many possible revenue streams that will be derived from this partnership.'

WIT comes with major products lines such as dose K-Cup, Button Blast Dosing Cap, Sports Blast Dosing Cap, Straws Dissolving Beads, Microencapsulation, Pharma Blast, and more (All products are patent protected.)

'We have personally seen firsthand the success Ms. Luna and her team bring to any company they work with. We were thoroughly impressed with their most recent endeavor with MTrac and how quickly they managed to dominate a market space with a new technology launch. It is that level of expertise that ultimately brought us together in this new venture. We are currently experiencing high demand for our products in caffeine, cbd, cosmetics, nutra, and more. We are eager to finalize this acquisition and look forward to working together to bring our products to the masses.' said Mr. Roy Anthony on behalf of WIT.

As Global works with WIT to finalize the details of the acquisition, the Company will keep shareholders apprised of its progress.

For more information on WIT please feel free to visit their website at https://www.innonutra.com/

About Global Payout, Inc. (OTC Pink:GOHE): Since the Company's inception in 2009, Global Payout, Inc. has been a leading provider of comprehensive and customized prepaid payment solutions. From 2014 to 2017 Global focused on identifying new state of the art technologies in a variety of industry sectors and successfully helped launch MoneyTrac Technology Inc. and other companies within the FinTech space. In 2018, Global completed a reverse triangular merger with MoneyTrac Technology Inc. resulting in Global retaining the wholly owned subsidiary, MTrac Tech Corporation. Global's current focus is continuing to identify new business opportunities while it reorganizes its future business endeavors.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCQX: CBWTF) is an international cannabis company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective, and high-quality cannabis products to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. recently announced that it had entered into a hemp cultivation and purchase agreement pursuant to which the Company has agreed to act as the financial sponsor for the development of a hemp farming co-operative consisting of six individual hemp license holders pursuant to the Cannabis Act, located in Prince Edward Island. "We are very excited to partner with experienced farmers in the province of PEI," said Hugo Alves, President of Auxly. "I'm proud of our Dosecann team for finding this opportunity and being able to demonstrate our continued support for Atlantic Canada. This project ensures our ability to meet the growing market demand for wellness and adult-use cannabidiol (CBD)-based products, and enhances our commitment to bringing innovative, branded derivative cannabis products to Canadian consumers."

Puration Inc. (OTC: PURA) announced last week that it is exploring the acquisition of cannabis edible and topical operations to its current acquisition targets. PURA recently revealed plans to pursue the prevailing cannabis consolidation market opportunity by acquiring smaller cannabis infusion companies. Multiple cannabis investment market analysts have forecasted a market wide consolidation as larger cannabis sector firms acquire smaller firms. In addition to exploring the acquisition of other cannabis infused beverage operations, PURA has also publicly begun exploring the acquisition of Kali-Extracts' CBD confections business. PURA anticipates making a formal offer to KALY within the next 10 days. In reaction to PURA's evaluation of the prospective opportunity to fold KALY's CBD confections business into PURA's operations, PURA management sees a substantial opportunity in pursuing the acquisition of additional cannabis edible businesses. The edibles expansion analysis led to the prospective evaluation of similarly pursuing cannabis topical acquisitions. PURA is now actively building an acquisition pipeline of cannabis infused beverages, edibles and topicals.

Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TGODF) is a publicly traded, global organic cannabis company, with operations focused on medical cannabis markets in Canada, Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America, as well as the Canadian adult-use market. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. Announced last year that its wholly-owned subsidiary, HemPoland, has entered into an agreement with Mediakos UG haftungsbeschraenkt (Mediakos) to be the exclusive distributor of CannabiGold, its premium hemp CBD brand, for the German pharmacy market. Mediakos UG spun out of Aponeo.de, a leading German online pharmacy, and is managed by a team of seasoned industry executives with demonstrated expertise in marketing and distribution of health and wellness products. It currently distributes a broad portfolio of products to a network of more than 15,000 pharmacies and can capitalize on over 10 million customers. "With a population of over 82 million, Germany plays a pivotal role in TGOD's international expansion strategy," commented Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer of TGOD. "We are thrilled to be working with Mediakos' experienced team as we continue to solidify CannabiGold's position as a leading brand within the European market."

Liberty Health Sciences Inc (OTCQX: LHSIF) announced earlier last year that it opened its 16th dispensary in the capital city of Tallahassee, Florida on June 19th after obtaining approval from the Florida Department of Health on June 14th, 2019. This is Liberty's first dispensary to open in Leon County. "On behalf of the entire Liberty team, it is truly an honor and a privilege to establish a dispensary in the state's capital," said Victor Mancebo, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Liberty. "As we continue to expand our Florida footprint, we are proud to provide patients access to our beautiful, modern, and educationally equipped dispensaries. We are also excited to continue to witness Liberty's growth and achievements in such a short time span, while at the same time executing on our solid growth strategy. Every day we strive to be the best at what we do and provide our patients with the best care and products on the market today."

