CBD•TRU Announces Its All-New, Organic-Inspired CBD Products for Active Vegans

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD•TRU announced the launch of its elite CBD products featuring ultra-pure CBD oil. These CBD products come with hand-selected plant-based/vegan ingredients and pure CBD. Selecting ingredients at the pinnacle of their organic and vegan profile, CBD•TRU makes it the best deal for active vegan customers.

With 100% organic USA extracted and sourced hemp, this is a pure and effective product that can be used on a daily basis. They utilize full-plant potential to extract pure CBD with maximum bio-availability. Safe CO2 extraction methods eliminate harsh chemical solvents and make CBD•TRU products pure, clean, and power-packed with ultra-pure CBD oil. With the most meticulous CBD-sourcing formulas, this online store sells some of the best-in-class CBD-quality products. This level of sourcing, extraction, and production makes the brand offer products that are completely authentic, safe, and legal.

These products are certified as Gluten-Free and Non-GMO and are absolutely Carb-Free, THC-Free, and Solvent-Free which makes them safe and efficient for daily use. CBD•TRU products excel in third-party tests to be free of any contaminants, including harmful pesticides and herbicides.

In an effort to enhance the quality of life and deliver wellness, CBD•TRU innovates products with consistent results. They are extremely precise with developing superior products at an affordable price. Under the title of Award-Winning CBD Products, CBD•TRU products renovate wellness trends with unmatched premium quality and taste. CBD•TRU's handcrafted all-natural CBD product family consist of:

Pure Full-spectrum CBD Oil: True for the masses. It packs the highest quality CBD oil, is organically grown, and is sourced from U.S. farms with maximum bio-availability.

CBD Capsules: True to Health. Designed with a unique blend of pure CBD to enhance the user's approach to holistic health.

CBD Topical Creme: True for a synergistic effect. It is infused with organic oils and functional supplements that enhance its ability to penetrate the skin.

CBD Gummies: True one-of-a-kind flavors. Easy to use, simple to dose available in soft gel or gummy bears. These CBD gummies offer a consistent and simple way to get your daily dose of CBD.

CBD Isolate: True enhancing absorption of CBD. It is 99% pure CBD – nothing except pure, isolated CBD. In other words, there are no other cannabinoids, terpenes, THC, or flavonoids.

With gearing up for launch, CBD•TRU is curating a Free Giveaway Sale of its latest CBD Gummies, helping individuals experience the soothing effects of CBD while indulging in fun, delicious flavors.

About CBD•TRU

CBD•TRU is an industry leader in the creation of unique, THC-free and maximum bio-availability plant-based health solutions. They provide consumers with organically-derived all-natural supplements to optimize their health and vitality. As a mission-driven company, CBD•TRU is dedicated to providing great customer service and a superior product at affordable prices on the market.

CBD•TRU serves from; 4495 W. Hacienda Ave Suite 12, Las Vegas 89118. To learn more about CBD•TRU and its useful products, visit https://cbdtru.com.

