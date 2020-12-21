CBE Companies Announces Plans to Bring 500 Jobs to Clarksville

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBE Companies (CBE) has finalized plans to open its fourth operational center world-wide, to be located in Clarksville, Tennessee. This expansion accommodates large-scale growth plans, both immediate and in the near future. Through 2023, CBE plans to employ a total of 500 people in Clarksville.

"Anytime we can offer additional work options to our residents, especially when those options entail decent pay and benefits, it is a win for our community," said Montgomery County Mayor Jim Durrett. "I appreciate the work and effort by our EDC partners that went into recruiting CBE and putting that business into an existing structure. I look forward to welcoming CBE to Montgomery County."

CBE, a longstanding global business process outsourcing provider headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has experienced extensive growth with its clients, creating the opportunity to expand into Clarksville. In addition to its headquarters in Cedar Falls, Iowa, it also has offices in New Braunfels, Texas and Manila, Philippines.

"This announcement of another round of corporate investment and a substantial number of jobs is a great Christmas present for our community," commented City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. "CBE is a growing company and a leading performer in its segment. We welcome CBE to Clarksville and thank them for choosing to join in our growth and prosperity."

Immediate Job Opportunities

"We are excited about the growth we are experiencing at CBE and the opportunity to expand our operations into the Clarksville area," states Alex Reed, Chief Operations Officer. "The talented workforce in Clarksville and the support of the Clarksville Economic Development Council made this the perfect community for CBE to invest in and expand into so we can continue to grow our business."

The jobs that will initiate the growth in Clarksville are contact center representatives and management positions in fraud prevention operations that include full-time opportunities within a variety of shifts. All positions feature competitive wages, health benefits, 401k match, a great working environment, paid time-off, and flexible hours.

President and Chief Financial Officer Erica St. John enthusiastically describes the company's culture, leadership, and development opportunities. "We are eager to bring the CBE culture and growth to Clarksville. We have an amazing, proven leadership team that has demonstrated historically the ability to successfully ramp large centers for us. We have several leaders who will be relocating to the area to ensure we are successful in Clarksville, and to instill our CBE Core Values within our new facility," explains St. John. "We cultivate and develop leaders, and we look forward to significantly growing our employee-base and creating opportunities for the Clarksville workforce in the years to come."

Award-Winning Commitment to Employee Engagement, Diversity, Innovation, and Training Standards

CBE is consistently recognized for their award-winning commitment to employee engagement, diversity, innovation, and training standards. Among their accolades include the following:

2021 Top Workplace in the USA – With a focus on cultural excellence, this most recent recognition attests to CBE's people-centered culture and their commitment to doing the right thing for employees and consumers alike. From associates and management to professionals and executives, CBE has a remarkably tenured staff for a company that employs nearly 1,500 people—many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years.

– With a focus on cultural excellence, this most recent recognition attests to CBE's people-centered culture and their commitment to doing the right thing for employees and consumers alike. From associates and management to professionals and executives, CBE has a remarkably tenured staff for a company that employs nearly 1,500 people—many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years. 2020 Employer of Choice – CBE is recurrently named an Employer of Choice within the Cedar Valley, attesting to the supportive environment they provide to their employees through substantial training, employee engagement, and ongoing support.

– CBE is recurrently named an Employer of Choice within the Cedar Valley, attesting to the supportive environment they provide to their employees through substantial training, employee engagement, and ongoing support. Rated Female Friendly – Recently recognized by InHerSight as #11 of "The 20 Best Financial Services Companies to Work For", CBE partners with recruiting resources that focus on women in the workplace.

– Recently recognized by InHerSight as #11 of "The 20 Best Financial Services Companies to Work For", CBE partners with recruiting resources that focus on women in the workplace. Above and Beyond Award – In recognition of CBE's commitment to their employees currently enlisted in the military, CBE was presented the Above and Beyond award by ESGR State Committees, which recognizes local employers who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

– In recognition of CBE's commitment to their employees currently enlisted in the military, CBE was presented the Above and Beyond award by ESGR State Committees, which recognizes local employers who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. Top 25 Innovative Agencies – Twice awarded as one of Receivables Advisor magazine's Top Innovative Agency awards, CBE's dedication to the development of innovative, next-generation tools enhance both the employee and consumer experience.

– Twice awarded as one of Receivables Advisor magazine's Top Innovative Agency awards, CBE's dedication to the development of innovative, next-generation tools enhance both the employee and consumer experience. Training Top 100 – Significant investment in CBE's robust training commitment helps their staff become not only better at their jobs, but better able to tackle challenges in their life away from work as well.

Candidates interested in applying are encouraged to search open positions and apply online at www.CBEjobs.com.

About CBE Companies

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is a global provider of outsourced contact center solutions. The company specializes in first- and third-party debt collection, fraud, and customer care services for diverse industry verticals including Healthcare, Government, Education, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. CBE's ability to constantly adapt and evolve with the ever-changing regulatory environment sets us apart from other providers. CBE aligns our capabilities and resources with our clients' priorities of customer satisfaction, performance, and data security.

People drive innovation, and for more than 85 years CBE has continued to invest in developing and nurturing leaders throughout the organization by creating an environment in which individuals thrive, creativity is valued, and organic growth is achieved. With nearly 1,500 people in 3 locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right location(s) for your business.

For more information about CBE Companies, please visit www.cbecompanies.com or email [email protected].

