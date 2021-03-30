CBE Companies Holds Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony for New Clarksville Location

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBE Companies (CBE) will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 6 to celebrate its continued expansion and the opening of its new location.

Last December, CBE announced they had finalized plans to open its fourth operational center world-wide, located in Clarksville, Tennessee. This expansion accommodates large-scale growth plans, both immediate and in the near future. "We are excited to be here in Montgomery County," said Alex Reed, Chief Operating Officer. "The City of Clarksville has been great to work with, and we look forward to a long partnership with the community."

CBE, a longstanding global business process outsourcing provider headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, has experienced extensive growth creating the opportunity to expand into Clarksville. In addition to its headquarters in Cedar Falls, Iowa, CBE also has offices in New Braunfels, Texas and Manila, Philippines.

City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts commented, "CBE is a growing company and a leading performer in its segment. We welcome CBE to Clarksville and thank them for choosing to join in our growth and prosperity."

Immediate Job Opportunities

CBE will be hiring for approximately 150 new contact center positions in the next six months; the jobs that will initiate the growth in Clarksville are fraud prevention representatives, third party debt collectors, and management positions that include full-time opportunities within a variety of shifts. All positions feature competitive wages, health benefits, 401k match, a great working environment, paid time-off, and flexible hours. Through 2023, CBE plans to employ a total of 500 people in Clarksville.

"We have several leaders who [relocated] to the area to ensure we are successful in Clarksville, and to instill our CBE Core Values within our new facility," explains Erica St. John, President and Chief Financial Officer. "We cultivate and develop leaders, and we look forward to significantly growing our employee-base and creating opportunities for the Clarksville workforce in the years to come."

Community Engagement and Philanthropic Initiatives

CBE is dedicated to giving back to the local communities in which their employees live and work. Employees show their pay-it-forward spirit through volunteering in local events and fundraising for many charities, including a general annual contribution to the United Way. These initiatives are part of the CBE Cares program, which creates opportunities for employees to work together throughout the year and encourage giving back. Other activities include work in with the Humane Society, volunteering with community clean-up events, and participating in food bank drives and educational events within our local communities.

Award-Winning Commitment to Employee Engagement, Diversity, Innovation, and Training Standards

CBE is consistently recognized for their award-winning commitment to employee engagement, diversity, innovation, and training standards. Among their accolades include the following:

2021 Top Workplace in the USA – With a focus on cultural excellence, this most recent recognition attests to CBE's people-centered culture and their commitment to doing the right thing for employees and consumers alike. From associates and management to professionals and executives, CBE has a remarkably tenured staff for a company that employs nearly 1,500 people—many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years.

– With a focus on cultural excellence, this most recent recognition attests to CBE's people-centered culture and their commitment to doing the right thing for employees and consumers alike. From associates and management to professionals and executives, CBE has a remarkably tenured staff for a company that employs nearly 1,500 people—many of whom have been with the company for more than 20 years. 2020 Employer of Choice – CBE is recurrently named an Employer of Choice within the Cedar Valley, attesting to the supportive environment they provide to their employees through substantial training, employee engagement, and ongoing support.

– CBE is recurrently named an Employer of Choice within the Cedar Valley, attesting to the supportive environment they provide to their employees through substantial training, employee engagement, and ongoing support. Rated Female Friendly – Recently recognized by InHerSight as #11 of "The 20 Best Financial Services Companies to Work For", CBE partners with recruiting resources that focus on women in the workplace.

– Recently recognized by InHerSight as #11 of "The 20 Best Financial Services Companies to Work For", CBE partners with recruiting resources that focus on women in the workplace. Above and Beyond Award – In recognition of CBE's commitment to their employees currently enlisted in the military, CBE was presented the Above and Beyond award by ESGR State Committees, which recognizes local employers who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

– In recognition of CBE's commitment to their employees currently enlisted in the military, CBE was presented the Above and Beyond award by ESGR State Committees, which recognizes local employers who have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. Top 25 Innovative Agencies – Twice awarded as one of Receivables Advisor magazine's Top Innovative Agency awards, CBE's dedication to the development of innovative, next-generation tools enhance both the employee and consumer experience.

– Twice awarded as one of magazine's Top Innovative Agency awards, CBE's dedication to the development of innovative, next-generation tools enhance both the employee and consumer experience. Training Top 100 – Significant investment in CBE's robust training commitment helps their staff become not only better at their jobs, but better able to tackle challenges in their life away from work as well.

Candidates interested in applying are encouraged to search open positions and apply online at www.CBEjobs.com.

About CBE Companies

Founded in 1933, CBE Companies is a global provider of outsourced contact center solutions. The company specializes in first- and third-party debt collection, fraud, and customer care services for diverse industry verticals including Healthcare, Government, Education, Telecommunications, and Financial Services. CBE's ability to constantly adapt and evolve with the ever-changing regulatory environment sets us apart from other providers. CBE aligns our capabilities and resources with our clients' priorities of customer satisfaction, performance, and data security.

People drive innovation, and for more than 85 years CBE has continued to invest in developing and nurturing leaders throughout the organization by creating an environment in which individuals thrive, creativity is valued, and organic growth is achieved. With nearly 1,500 employees and a presence in four locations globally, CBE Companies can deliver the right solution in the right locality for your business.



For more information about CBE Companies, please visit www.cbecompanies.com or email [email protected]. Follow CBE on Facebook (@CBEcompanies) and LinkedIn (@cbe-companies) to stay informed of company events, employment opportunities, philanthropic and community updates, and exciting announcements celebrating CBE's extraordinary staff!

