CBF Productions Announces Music Superstar Tim McGraw As Headliner of the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Series Finale In Ventura, CA!

Tickets to this series' grand finale go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 30th, 2022, and are already in high demand. For the latest information regarding on-sale dates, other concerts in the Boots & Brews Country Music Festival series, and new event details, attendees are encouraged to sign up for the waitlist on the official website: BootsAndBrews.com or directly here - https://mailchi.mp/bootsandbrews.com/tim-mcgraw .

With over eighty million records sold and a catalog of over forty chart-topping singles, including 'Live Like You Were Dying,' Humble and Kind,' 'Don't Take The Girl,' and 'Shotgun Rider,' the country legend is set to deliver an unforgettable experience that will have attendees at this family-friendly outdoor celebration spinning, twirling, and whirling the night away in their best dancing boots.

"We are thrilled to bring legendary country music star Tim McGraw to the grand finale of our 2022 Boots & Brew's Country Music Festival," said CBF Productions Founder and CEO, Vincenzo Giammanco. "With such a long and illustrious career in the entertainment industry, it's a pleasure and honor to bring this iconic performer to Surfer's Point LIVE for his first performance ever in Ventura."

In addition to local food vendors and breweries providing mouthwatering cuisine and refreshing craft beverages, this years' summer series features new amenities and upgraded features. VIP attendees will have access to exclusive bar & food vendors, premium restroom facilities, a brand-new upgraded Paddock Level that provides up-close viewing, and private "corrals" for rent.

Boots & Brews is a multi-event, annual country music festival, renowned for curating lineups featuring world-class entertainers like Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Chris Lane, Morgan Wallen, and Russell Dickerson as well as handpicking country music's next biggest breakout artists and for their state-of-the-art production year after year. To learn more about CBF Productions, Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals, and to be kept updated on new announcements, follow us on Instagram and sign up for our mailing list at BootsAndBrews.com for news and special offers.

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS:

One of California's largest traveling festival production companies, having been at the forefront of entertainment in the Ventura County area and beyond, CBF has been producing a variety of adult and family-friendly events for over 13 years. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to regional Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter & Spring Wine Walks, and more, CBF showcases the best craft breweries, wineries, and tequilas in the state, combined with mouthwatering local cuisine, alongside amazing entertainment. CBF Productions is the exclusive promoter of Surfer's Point LIVE, southern California's newest outdoor entertainment destination, which features a full season of large-scale oceanfront festivals, concerts & events. From their various sold-out events to the revival of Ventura's Main Street with their annual seasonal wine walks.

ABOUT TIM MCGRAW:

A Grammy Award-winning entertainer, author, and actor who has sold more than eighty million records

and dominated the charts with forty-four number one singles. He is the most played country artist since his debut in 1992, has four New York Times bestselling books to his credit, and has acted in such movies as Friday Night Lights and The Blind Side. He is the founder and inspiration behind health and fitness brand, TRUMAV. McGraw is considered one of the most successful touring acts in the history of country music. His last solo project spawned one of the biggest hit singles of all time, "Humble and Kind," whose message continues to impact fans around the world.

MEDIA TOOLBOX

Downloadable Posters and Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1x3iWjPO-abgaBMY3GM4tNRU1X6IXEwCN?usp=sharing

SOURCE CBF Productions