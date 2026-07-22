CBF Productions Launches Surfer's Point LIVE Pop-Up Concert Series at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Lynyrd Skynyrd, Billy Currington and a Third Headlining Artist to Bring Three Unforgettable Live Music Experiences to San Diego This Fall

DEL MAR, Calif., July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CBF Productions today announced the launch of Surfer's Point LIVE at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, bringing California's premier pop-up outdoor concert series to San Diego County this fall with three major live music events featuring nationally recognized artists in one of Southern California's most iconic destinations.

Created by CBF Productions, Surfer's Point LIVE transforms celebrated California venues into unforgettable outdoor concert experiences. Each event is designed as a limited-time destination where fans can enjoy world-class live music, great local food and drinks, and the unmistakable energy of the California lifestyle.

The inaugural Del Mar series kicks off on Thursday, September 24, 2026, with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legends Lynyrd Skynyrd joined by special guests Loverboy.

For more than five decades, Lynyrd Skynyrd has defined Southern rock with timeless anthems including "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird." Joining them is multi-platinum rock band Loverboy, whose catalog includes fan favorites such as "Working for the Weekend," "Turn Me Loose," and "The Kid Is Hot Tonite."

The series continues on Friday, October 2, 2026, as the award-winning Boots & Brews Country Music Festival makes its Del Mar debut featuring Billy Currington and Dylan Scott.

Currington has become one of country music's most consistent hitmakers with chart-topping songs including "People Are Crazy," "Good Directions," and "Do I Make You Wanna." Scott brings his signature blend of modern country and heartfelt storytelling with Platinum-certified hits including "My Girl" and "Can't Have Mine (Find You a Girl)."

A third headline concert will be announced in the coming weeks, completing the inaugural Surfer's Point LIVE season at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

All concerts will take place in the Del Mar Arena, an open-air venue at the Del Mar Fairgrounds that combines the excitement of an outdoor concert with the comfort of covered seating, creating the perfect setting for unforgettable live entertainment along the Southern California coast.

More than just a concert, Surfer's Point LIVE is designed to bring people together through great music, iconic locations, and memorable nights under the California sky. Fans can enjoy a relaxed outdoor atmosphere with local food and beverage options while experiencing performances from some of today's biggest touring artists.

"Surfer's Point LIVE was built around a simple idea, to bring world-class artists to iconic California destinations and create experiences people will remember long after the final encore," said Vincenzo Giammanco, Founder and CEO of CBF Productions. "Del Mar represents everything this series stands for, with an incredible venue, an amazing community and the opportunity to create a new tradition for live music fans throughout Southern California. We're excited to launch Surfer's Point LIVE here and continue growing the series across the state."

Tickets for Lynyrd Skynyrd with Loverboy are on sale now with options including Reserved Seating, General Admission, GA+, VIP, and Surf Side Box Seats. Tickets start at $44.78 plus applicable fees. Premium fan experiences include the Lynyrd Skynyrd Gold Package, Backstage Photo Experience, and the exclusive Ultimate Experience, featuring side-stage viewing and an unforgettable onstage moment during the band's final encore bow.

Tickets are also on sale for Boots & Brews featuring Billy Currington and Dylan Scott, with General Admission, Lasso Lounge, VIP, Corral Box, and Cabana Box options beginning at $59.99 plus applicable fees.

Information regarding the third headline event will be announced soon.

For tickets and additional information, visit www.surferspointlive.com.

About Surfer's Point LIVE

Surfer's Point LIVE is California's premier pop-up outdoor concert series, transforming iconic destinations into unforgettable live music experiences. Produced by CBF Productions, the series brings nationally recognized artists to celebrated venues throughout California, creating one-of-a-kind destination concerts that appear for a limited time in extraordinary locations.

About CBF Productions

CBF Productions is one of California's leading festival and live event producers, creating unforgettable entertainment experiences for more than 17 years. The company's portfolio includes Boots & Brews Country Music Festival, Tequila & Taco Music Festival, Coastal Christmas, Winter & Spring Wine Walks, and numerous large-scale festivals and community events throughout California. As the creator and producer of Surfer's Point LIVE, CBF Productions continues to produce memorable outdoor concert experiences that bring world-class artists to some of California's most iconic venues.

SOURCE CBF Productions