CB&I Awarded LNG Peak Shaver Storage Contract by We Energies

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CB&I today announced it has been awarded a contract by We Energies to design and build a full-containment liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tank for a peak shaving facility in Oak Creek, Wisconsin, located just south of the Milwaukee metropolitan area. CB&I's project scope includes the engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction (EPFC) of one full-containment 2.0 BCF LNG tank with in-tank pumps, topsides, and piping to grade.

"We are pleased to continue a strong working relationship with We Energies after the successful completion and operation of their Bluff Creek and Ixonia LNG tank projects," said Brian Goedken, CB&I's Vice President of Operations. "Oak Creek LNG is a critical infrastructure project in the growing region of southeastern Wisconsin that will ensure supply reliability and efficiency during peak energy demand. Our team is excited to apply our engineering and construction excellence to the execution of yet another LNG storage tank in this area."

The new LNG tank will be built at the same facility where CB&I completed North America's first LNG peak shaving facility in 1965.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks, and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 135+ year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. CB&I is owned by a consortium of financial investors led by Mason Capital Management LLC. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

