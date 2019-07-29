CBIO Brand Development Releases New 'Pre Workout' Video for its Armourgenix™ Sport Product Line Now Available at VitaBeauti.Com

The secret behind Armourgenix™ Sport products is the patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™ that allows the body to absorb almost all of the CBD.

Little said many CBD products have absorption rates of 20 percent. "Our absorption rate exceeds 90 percent. When you take Armourgenix™ Sport you are getting the full benefits of CBD. "

"Armourgenix™ CBD Pre Workout Launch" is the first of several videos, which highlights Armourgenix™ Sport's impact on athletic performance.

"We developed the first bio-available CBD supplement allowing you to respond and overcome faster than ever," the narrator states in the video. "With the patented cellular technology delivering micronutrients and CBD at the cellular level, your cells increase stamina, decrease recovery time, and help build muscle."

"With Armourgenix™ Sport, you can perform at your best, overcome any obstacle, and maximize your potential," Little added.

CBIO Brand Development, which developed the Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused product line, decided to create a product that gives consumers the highest CBD absorption rate possible.

CBIO has developed three products, including Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD, which should be taken before working out or as an energy booster. It is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com .

The other Armourgenix™ supplements, which will soon be available in the U.S., are:

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth, and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient, which aids optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

"Armourgenix™ helps support you with micronutrients and CBD at the cellular level," Little said. "Why use other CBD products that just don't deliver the most CBD to your body?"

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com .

