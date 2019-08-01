CBIO Brand Development Releases New Video for its Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-Infused Product Line With Professional Football Player Ebo Ogundeko

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIO Brand Development just released a video highlighting its bio-available CBD Armourgenix™ Sport product line with professional football player, Ebo Ogundeko.

"We are excited that professional football player Ebo Ogundeko believes in Armourgenix™ Sport supplements," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-Infused Products. "We believe our supplements increase stamina, decrease recovery time, and help build muscles."

Little said Armourgenix™ Sport supplements with CBD have a patented cellular technology that delivers micronutrients combined with water-soluble CBD at the cellular level.

"Armourgenix™ Sport supplements are for the athlete in you who wants to attain optimum results," she added.

The secret behind Armourgenix™ Sport products is the patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by award-winning GrowthCell™ technology that allows the body to absorb almost all of the CBD. Many CBD products have absorption rates of 20 percent, whereas the absorption rate in Armourgenix™ Sport products exceeds 90 percent.

CBIO has developed three products, including Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD, which should be taken before working out or as an energy booster. It is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com .

The other Armourgenix™ supplements, which will soon be available in the U.S., are:

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth, and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient, which aids optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

"We developed Armourgenix™ Sport supplements to give our consumers the highest absorption rate of CBD and micronutrients. By using Armourgenix™ Sport supplements, you are receiving the maximum health benefits that CBD offers," Little said.

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com .

Please direct inquiries to:

Andrew Polin, 561-544-0719

apolin@inhealthmedia.com

SOURCE CBIO Brand Development