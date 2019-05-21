CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix Hemp-Infused CBD Good Choice for National Blood Pressure Month

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to strokes, blood clots, kidney failure, vision loss and sexual dysfunction.

Highlighting these health dangers is one of the goals of National Blood Pressure Month because more than 100 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure.

"As a health and wellness company, we want to educate consumers about the dangers of uncontrolled high blood pressure," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Canadian company that plans to roll out Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-infused supplements in America this year.

Recent research in 2017 suggests that CBD may reduce resting blood pressure.

"High blood pressure is often called the 'silent killer' because you can have it without any outward symptoms," Little said. "Making sure your high blood pressure is controlled is very important."

The CBD supplement industry is growing exponentially in America both because the 2018 Farm Bill removed many restrictions in marketing CBD products and because consumers are learning about the potential health benefits of CBD-infused products.

CBD also may be used to ease chronic pain, reduce anxiety, decrease inflammation, aid digestion and help treat seizures.

But CBIO Brand Development found most CBD supplements on the market only offer consumers a 20 percent absorption rate, which may minimize many health benefits and allow the body to excrete most of the CBD.

Little said Armourgenix™ Sport hemp-infused supplements uses a patented oligopeptide raw ingredient that allows for CBD absorption at almost 95 percent.

"Our CBD products are safely absorbed at the cellular level to provide the maximum benefit," Little added.

The Armourgenix™ Sport product line includes:

Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD, which should be taken prior to working out or as an energy booster.

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD, which is specifically developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient which helps to maintain optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength which helps keep the body in peak condition.

"CBD offers a lot of potential health benefits," Little said. "During National Blood Pressure Awareness Month, we hope people take the time to learn about the dangers of high blood pressure and the possible benefits of CBD."

