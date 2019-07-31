CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Sport Products Part of the Top Health Trends for 2019

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes named CBD as one of its top 10 health trends of 2019.

Forbes said people could expect to "see more CBD products target specific ailments with complementary natural ingredients, bringing us into a new era of plant-based wellness."

While Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-Infused supplements are part of this health trend, they stand apart from their competitors because the products use the award-winning patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™ that allows the body to absorb almost all of the CBD.

"Armourgenix™ Sport supplements are different from other CBD products because we use GrowthCell™'s award-winning technology," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, the Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix™ Sport Hemp-Infused products.

"We wanted to differentiate Armourgenix™ from other products," she added. "We accomplished that by making the micronutrients and CBD in our product available at the cellular level."

Many of the CBD products on the market have absorption rates between 20-50 percent. In contrast, Armourgenix™'s absorption rate exceeds 90 percent.

"When you use Armourgenix™ you are getting the full benefits of CBD," Little said.

CBIO Brand Development has developed three products, including Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD, which should be taken before working out or as an energy booster. It is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com .

The other Armourgenix™ supplements, which will soon be available in the U.S., are:

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily by the active male.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient for optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

"There are many CBD products on the market with more coming every day," Little said. "As a consumer, you need to determine which CBD supplement will provide the best results. We believe you will find that Armourgenix™ Sport products are the best options."

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com .

