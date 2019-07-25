CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Product Line a Part of the $20 Billion CBD Market in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD industry in the United States is exploding ever since Congress at the end of last year removed most of the roadblocks to selling CBD- and hemp-related products. Today, you can buy CBD beauty products and CBD supplements, to name just a few of the products that are being marketed with CBD.

That CBD industry , which in 2018 totaled only $1.9 billion, is expected to reach $20 billion by 2024. That's almost a 50 percent annual growth rate.

With so many companies creating CBD products, standing out from among the throng has become a challenge.

This is why CBIO Brand Development, which developed the Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused product line, decided to create a product that gives consumers the highest CBD absorption rate possible.

"Why take CBD for health reasons if most of the CBD is not absorbed into your body?" said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Products. "We developed Armourgenix™ with a patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™ that allows the body to absorb almost all of the CBD.

"This allows about 90 percent of the CBD to be absorbed by the body instead of the 20 percent absorption rate that many CBD products now claim," Little said.

"When we started developing Armourgenix™, we saw that most CBD products provided just a fraction of the CBD health benefits because of their inefficient absorption rate," Little said. "Our research team decided to use GrowthCell™, which allows the body to absorb CBD at the cellular level."

Research suggests that CBD may relieve pain, reduce anxiety and depression, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, reduce acne, benefit the heart, and several other potential benefits, such as diabetes benefits and substance abuse treatment. There is even research that indicates CBD may also help people suffering from migraines .

CBIO has developed three products, including Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD, which should be taken before working out or as an energy booster. It is now on sale at VitaBeauti.com .

The other Armourgenix™ supplements, which will soon be available in the U.S., are:

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth, and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient that helps to maintain optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

"There are a lot of CBD products on the market, and there will be even more in the coming months and years," Little said. "Make sure you are getting the most health benefits possible from the CBD. If you are excreting 80 percent of the CBD you may not see the best results."

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com .

