CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula Now Available at VitaBeauti.com

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIO Brand Development's Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula is now available at the popular online health and wellness portal, VitaBeauti.com.

Armourgenix™ Sport Pre-Workout Formula with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle provides an energy boost and should be taken prior to exercising.

"We started developing our Armougenix™ hemp-infused product line long before Congress passed the Farm Bill," said Lisa Little, CEO of CBIO Brand Development, a Vancouver-based company, which makes Armourgenix™ Hemp-Infused Products. "We are a health and wellness company that believes in the health benefits of CBD. Many people may benefit from using our CBD products."

The CBD industry has been expanding ever since Congress passed the Farm Bill in 2019, which removed a lot of the restrictions regarding CBD.

Little said that is why CBIO Brand Development decided to enter the U.S. market in 2019. "We have a great product, and we wanted to help as many people as possible. Getting Armourgenix onto health and wellness websites, such as VitaBeauti.com, is just the first step."

Research suggests that CBD may relieve pain, reduce anxiety and depression, alleviate cancer-related symptoms, reduce acne, benefit the heart, and several other potential benefits, such as diabetes benefits and substance abuse treatment. There is even research that indicates CBD may also help people suffering from migraines.

CBD's possible health benefits could help millions of people. For example, cardiovascular disease is still the number 1 killer of men and women in the U.S., and more than 75 million Americans experience pain that lasts more than 24 hours.

The other Armourgenix™ Sport supplements, which will soon be available on VitaBeauti.com, include:

Armourgenix™ Sport Active for Men with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which should be taken daily to provide added energy, muscle growth, and stamina.

Armourgenix™ Active for Women with 600 mg. of CBD per bottle, which was developed for females and includes DIM, a plant-derived ingredient that helps to maintain optimal estrogen concentrations. Healthy levels of estrogen improve muscle strength, which assists in keeping the body in peak condition.

CBIO's Armourgenix™ product line differs from other CBD products because it includes a patented oligopeptide raw ingredient powered by GrowthCell™, which allows for CBD absorption at much higher rates. Instead of the usual 20 percent absorption rate that many CBD products claim, Armourgenix™ products have a 90-percent-plus absorption rate.

"We are looking to expand our distribution network even more during 2019," Little said.

For more information about Armourgenix™ Sport products, visit VitaBeauti.com.

