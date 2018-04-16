CB&I's 10 Top-Valued Projects Fueled by Massive LNG Projects on U.S. Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

SUGAR LAND, Texas, April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--After years of red ink, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) leader Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (CB&I) (The Hague, Netherlands) is preparing to be acquired by McDermott International Incorporated (Houston, Texas). The deal has cleared all regulatory hurdles and is on track to close before the end of the current quarter, so it's worth taking a look at what McDermott will be picking up. Industrial Info is tracking more than $108 billion in active projects involving CB&I, about 70% of which is attached to the 10 highest-valued.
Within this article: Details on the 10 top-valued projects involving CB&I, including liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities for major companies such as Sempra Energy, TransCanada Corporation, Phillips 66, Osaka Gas and Chubu Electric, BP plc, Toshiba Corporation and NextDecade Corporation.
For details, view the entire article by subscribing to Industrial Info's Premium Industry News, or browse other breaking industrial news stories at www.industrialinfo.com.
