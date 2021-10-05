CBIS Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer, Continues to Build a Culture That Aligns with Catholic Values

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) today announced the appointment of Sarah McClain as Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, Sarah will report directly to Jeffrey McCroy, Chief Executive Officer, and be responsible for CBIS' marketing strategy, as well as oversee internal communications at the organization. As a member of CBIS' Executive Committee, Sarah will work to ensure that the communications are developed and optimized to support the Company's leading role with Catholic institutional investors globally.

Sarah joins CBIS with over 16 years of marketing experience in the financial field. Prior to joining CBIS Sarah was the director of marketing and internal communications at Ellwood Associates; marketing manager for West Monroe Partners; and marketing manager for Morningstar's Investment Management Group. She is a member of Women Investment Professionals (WIP) – Chicago. Sarah received her B.A. from St. Catherine University in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sarah to CBIS – her experience will be instrumental as we expand access to Catholic Responsible Investing to more Catholic investors than ever before," said Jeffrey McCroy. "Her financial services industry experience and marketing expertise will enhance our communications efforts in support of our mission to amplify the power of Catholic Responsible Investing to transform the world for the better. She will be a welcomed addition to an already great team, and she will help us better position our strategies to best meet the needs of our investors moving forward."

About CBIS

Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc. (CBIS) is a Catholic, socially responsible investment management firm and Registered Investment Advisor. CBIS is a manager of managers, engaging third-party institutional investment firms to actively sub-advise the assets within its portfolios. Founded in 1981 by the De La Salle Christian Brothers, CBIS works exclusively with Catholic institutions and their advisors around the world.

