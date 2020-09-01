CBIZ Acquires ARC Consulting LLC And ARC Placement Group LLC

CLEVELAND, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of ARC Consulting LLC and ARC Placement Group LLC (collectively "ARC") of San Francisco, CA, effective September 1, 2020.

Founded by Gary Klintworth and Jim Loughmiller in 2007, ARC provides specialized accounting and advisory services to high-growth companies in the San Francisco Bay Area. ARC's services include technical and transactional accounting, internal and external reporting, external audit preparation, systems implementation, process improvement, and IPO advisory and consulting. Finance and accounting talent placement services were added in 2015 with the addition of Harris Klein.

ARC has 46 employees with approximately $17.3 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "We are pleased to welcome Gary, Jim and the entire ARC team to CBIZ. ARC serves many of the fastest growing businesses in North America and their commitment to client service is reflected in their notable reputation and company culture. This acquisition strengthens CBIZ's presence in Northern California and enhances our ability to provide a broad array of specialized accounting services including IPO readiness and other public company reporting. We look forward to working closely with the ARC team to continue to grow this business not only in the Bay Area, but across our national CBIZ platform."

Gary Klintworth of ARC, stated, "We are extremely excited to join CBIZ. This combination substantially expands the depth and breadth of services that we can provide to our clients and prospects in the Bay Area and provides opportunities for us to accelerate national expansion of many of our services." Jim Loughmiller of ARC, added, "We found a partner with the right corporate culture to help us serve our clients and provide expansive opportunities for our team members. Furthermore, we look forward to the opportunity to serve CBIZ clients with all of our current and future service offerings while we continue to support our current client base, particularly those high growth companies in need of specialized accounting services."

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

