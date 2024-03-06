CBIZ ACQUIRES COMPUDATA, INC.

CLEVELAND, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced today it has acquired technology solutions provider, CompuData, Inc. (CompuData), of Philadelphia, PA, effective March 1, 2024.

Founded in 1971, CompuData is a premier technology solutions provider for small and midsize organizations. They provide cloud computing, accounting ERP software, managed IT and security to clients with the tools to scale, protect, and streamline their organizations. CompuData is a Sage Diamond Partner and has Microsoft Partner designation in both Azure Cloud and Modern Work. The firm has 60 employees and approximately $20 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, said, "We have experienced an increasingly high demand across the country for precisely the suite of services that CompuData has built an impressive reputation providing. In the CompuData team, we have found a partner that is equally invested in and dedicated to its clients' success by offering essential solutions that they rely on. For these reasons and more, we are thrilled to welcome CompuData to CBIZ."

Angela Nadeau, President and CEO of CompuData, stated, "Our entire team is very excited to join forces with such a strong and nationally recognized partner such as CBIZ. Our industry verticals, including financial services, construction, manufacturing, distribution, and technology, align extremely well. We see great opportunity and expect our partnership to be mutually beneficial to our valued employees and clients."

