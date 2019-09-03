CBIZ Acquires Forensic Accounting Provider Brinig Taylor Zimmer, Inc.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Brinig Taylor Zimmer, Inc., ("BTZ") of San Diego, CA, effective September 1, 2019.

Founded in 1983, BTZ is a specialized financial consulting firm providing forensic accounting, litigation consulting and business valuation services to a wide range of clients from individuals to small businesses and large publicly traded entities. BTZ has 17 employees and approximately $4 million in revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "Our Forensic and Financial Services national practice has known and worked with the BTZ team for years. In addition to being one of the largest forensic accounting providers of its kind, BTZ is also one of the most experienced and respected firms in San Diego. This acquisition will add significant depth to our existing forensic accounting practice. We look forward to our new relationship with the BTZ team."

Brian Brinig of BTZ, stated, "After 36 years of building a team-based forensic accounting and business valuation firm, the entire staff of Brinig Taylor Zimmer, Inc. is thrilled to join CBIZ, a national leader in professional advisory services. We firmly believe that there is a synergistic benefit to the relationship with CBIZ and we look forward to serving our existing clients with the strength and support of CBIZ behind us. This is a great day for Brinig Taylor Zimmer and we thank CBIZ for this opportunity."

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbiz.com

