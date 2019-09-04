CBIZ Acquires Ohio-Based Employee Benefits Agency QBA Benefits, LLC

CLEVELAND, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company") announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of QBA Benefits, LLC, ("QBA") of Cleveland, Ohio effective August 1, 2019.

Established in 2018, QBA is an employee benefits agency serving small and mid-sized clients across many industries including service, technology, energy and manufacturing. QBA has eight employees and approximately $2.3 million in revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "We're excited to welcome QBA to the CBIZ family. This acquisition brings additional depth and leadership to our employee benefits operations and rounds out the full breadth of CBIZ service offerings in Northeast Ohio. We look forward to working with James and the QBA team to further grow our Ohio market."

James Harmon of QBA, stated, "We are excited to join CBIZ. CBIZ's mission of providing exceptional advice and service is the same as what QBA believes and has been able to delivery since our start. The additional resources that CBIZ brings will help us continue to provide the very best to our clients."

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

