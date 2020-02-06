CBIZ Acquires Pension Dynamics Company, LLC

CLEVELAND, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, announced the acquisition of substantially all the assets of Pension Dynamics Company, LLC, ("PD") of Pleasant Hill, CA, effective February 1, 2020.

PD, founded by Stephen Butler in 1979, is a full-service retirement and benefits plan advisor providing a wide array of plans including 401(k), 403(b), 457(b), defined benefit, cash balance, profit sharing, and flex, COBRA, health reimbursement and commuter plans to clients in the San Francisco Bay area. PD has 25 employees and approximately $3.6 million in annual revenue.

Jerry Grisko, President and CEO of CBIZ, stated, "The acquisition of Pension Dynamics strengthens our position as one of the nation's premier retirement planning service providers by expanding our advisory capacity on the west coast. As the fourth such acquisition in our retirement planning business within the past two years, we continue to invest in and grow this business along with our presence in California. We welcome Melanie and the entire Pension Dynamics team to the CBIZ family and look forward to working with them to provide exceptional services to our clients."

Melania Budiman of Pension Dynamics, stated, "We are very excited to join CBIZ. The synergy of our services and culture will significantly enhance our opportunities to serve our clients."

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

