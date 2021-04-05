CBIZ Names Gretchen A. Farrell as Chief Human Resources Officer

CLEVELAND, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) ("the Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance, advisory and other professional services, has named Gretchen A. Farrell as Chief Human Resources Officer. Farrell will oversee the Company's Human Resources (HR) function and its support for all aspects of the business. Farrell takes over from Terri Bur, who retired at the end of 2020 after 25 years with the Company.

Farrell joins CBIZ from Alternate Solutions Health Network in Dayton, Ohio, where she served as the Chief Human Resources Officer since 2019. Prior to her current role, Farrell held top HR leadership roles at The Orvis Company in Sunderland, Vermont, and at Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. in Cleveland, where she had a tenure of more than 18 years. Farrell will be a member of CBIZ's senior leadership team and report to Jerry Grisko, CBIZ's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Grisko said, "Gretchen brings a focus on strategy that will be critical for our business in this time of growth. She is an experienced leader who has driven change and led transformation in a variety of organizations and settings. Gretchen's experience and approach will be invaluable as we position CBIZ for the future."

CBIZ's HR function supports over 4,800 team members across more than 100 offices nationwide. As a leading professional services provider, the identification, retention and development of talent is central to CBIZ's mission to provide exceptional advice and solutions to help clients achieve their goals.

Farrell will also play a key role in focusing on employee engagement and CBIZ's values-based culture. CBIZ is frequently recognized as a great place to work and as an employer of choice by its team members. In 2020, CBIZ received 68 workplace awards, including seven national workplace awards and four national health and wellness awards.

Farrell said, "I am honored to be joining an HR team with a legacy of excellence as we continue to grow and develop the business. CBIZ's success is due entirely to the strength of its 4,800 team members, and I look forward to continuing to build the environment where these professionals are able to do their very best work for our clients."

"CBIZ's value proposition is that we are able to provide a breadth and depth of services and expertise unmatched within our industries. Our people are central to delivering this value to our clients and we strive to be their employer of choice. Gretchen's leadership will enable us to continue to transform how we support and position our team, while improving their overall experience. We are eager to welcome Gretchen to our team," Grisko concluded.

Farrell received her bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and her J.D. from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. She has been an active member of the Northeast Ohio community, serving on the boards of several nonprofit organizations.

About CBIZ, Inc.

CBIZ, Inc. is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com .

