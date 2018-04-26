CBIZ Reports First-Quarter 2018 Results

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
FIRST-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:
- REVENUE +10.2%
- SAME-UNIT REVENUE +5.8%
- EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS +42.2%
CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.
For the 2018 first quarter, CBIZ reported revenue of $266.1 million, an increase of $24.6 million, or 10.2%, over the $241.5 million reported in 2017. Same-unit revenue increased by $14.0 million, or 5.8%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Newly acquired operations contributed $10.6 million, or 4.4%, to revenue growth in the quarter. CBIZ reported income from continuing operations of $35.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the 2018 first quarter, compared with income of $25.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $55.9 million, compared with $48.3 million for the first quarter of 2017.
Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBIZ, said, "We are pleased to record strong first quarter revenue growth as well as improved margins. Our results were bolstered by strong demand for our core services, a high level of optimism among our clients regarding the general business climate, new consulting and planning engagements related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and improved results from a number of our project-oriented businesses. We also continue to benefit from the acquisitions that we made in recent years, and we are pleased to have completed two additional acquisitions so far this year."
2018 Outlook
- The Company expects growth in total revenue within a range of 5% to 8%.
- The Company expects to report an effective tax rate of approximately 25% as a result of the Tax Reform Act, although a number of factors may impact the tax rate. The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 56.0 million shares for full-year 2018.
- The Company expects to achieve growth in fully diluted earnings per share within a range of 13% to 17% over the $0.92 reported for 2017. Adjusted for the one-time 2017 impact of the Tax Reform Act, the Company expects to achieve growth within a range of 20% to 24% over the adjusted $0.87 reported for 2017.
About CBIZ
CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances, employees and insurance needs. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services. Benefits and insurance services include group health benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, and HR consulting. As a leading provider of accounting, insurance and other professional consulting services to businesses throughout the United States, the Company's services are provided through more than 100 Company offices in 33 states. For more information, please visit www.cbiz.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
MARCH 31,
|
2018
|
%
|
2017
|
%
|
Revenue
|
$
|
266,090
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
241,459
|
100.0
|
%
|
Operating expenses (1)
|
204,750
|
76.9
|
%
|
192,766
|
79.8
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
61,340
|
23.1
|
%
|
48,693
|
20.2
|
%
|
Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)
|
10,028
|
3.8
|
%
|
8,768
|
3.7
|
%
|
Operating income
|
51,312
|
19.3
|
%
|
39,925
|
16.5
|
%
|
Other (expense) income:
|
Interest expense
|
(1,780)
|
-0.7
|
%
|
(1,517)
|
-0.6
|
%
|
Gain on sale of operations, net
|
663
|
0.3
|
%
|
22
|
0.0
|
%
|
Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)
|
(1,229)
|
-0.5
|
%
|
2,737
|
1.1
|
%
|
Total other (expense) income, net
|
(2,346)
|
-0.9
|
%
|
1,242
|
0.5
|
%
|
Income from continuing operations before income tax
expense
|
48,966
|
18.4
|
%
|
41,167
|
17.0
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
13,156
|
16,141
|
Income from continuing operations
|
35,810
|
13.5
|
%
|
25,026
|
10.4
|
%
|
Income (loss) from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax
|
41
|
(152)
|
Net income
|
$
|
35,851
|
13.5
|
%
|
$
|
24,874
|
10.3
|
%
|
Diluted earnings per share:
|
Continuing operations
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.45
|
Discontinued operations
|
-
|
-
|
Net income
|
$
|
0.64
|
$
|
0.45
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
55,924
|
55,214
|
Other data from continuing operations:
|
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
|
$
|
55,858
|
$
|
48,303
|
(1)
|
CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($0.1 million income in 2018 and $3.0 million expense in 2017, or 0.0% and (1.2%) of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($16 thousand income in 2018 and $0.3 million expense in 2017, or 0.0% and (0.1%) of revenue for 2018 and 2017, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other (expense) income, net" ($0.1 million expense in 2018 and $3.3 million income in 2017, or 0.0% and 1.3% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".
|
(2)
|
Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, is expense of $1.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.
|
(3)
|
Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
SELECT SEGMENT DATA
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
MARCH 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
Financial Services
|
$
|
180,603
|
$
|
158,633
|
Benefits and Insurance Services
|
77,330
|
75,164
|
National Practices
|
8,157
|
7,662
|
Total
|
$
|
266,090
|
$
|
241,459
|
Gross Margin
|
Financial Services
|
$
|
47,570
|
$
|
39,244
|
Benefits and Insurance Services
|
16,197
|
15,022
|
National Practices
|
882
|
655
|
Operating expenses - unallocated (1):
|
Other
|
(3,423)
|
(3,274)
|
Deferred compensation
|
114
|
(2,954)
|
Total
|
$
|
61,340
|
$
|
48,693
|
(1)
|
Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also include gains or losses attributable to the assets held in the Company's deferred compensation plan, which do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other (expense) income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the deferred compensation plan are recorded as compensation income/expense in "Operating expenses" and as income/expense in "Other (expense) income, net".
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
MARCH 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income
|
$
|
35,851
|
$
|
24,874
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
5,775
|
5,641
|
Bad debt expense, net of recoveries
|
1,766
|
734
|
Adjustments to contingent earnout liability
|
1,609
|
616
|
Other
|
(1,244)
|
195
|
Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net
cash used in operating activities
|
43,757
|
32,060
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures
|
(64,396)
|
(46,434)
|
Operating cash flows used in continuing operations
|
(20,639)
|
(14,374)
|
Operating cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations
|
139
|
(118)
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(20,500)
|
(14,492)
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
37,455
|
48,847
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(20,296)
|
(36,654)
|
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$
|
(3,341)
|
$
|
(2,299)
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
MARCH 31,
|
DECEMBER 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
295
|
$
|
424
|
Restricted cash
|
29,773
|
32,985
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
261,336
|
188,300
|
Current assets before funds held for clients
|
315,907
|
245,061
|
Funds held for clients
|
147,655
|
203,112
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
|
631,956
|
613,206
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,214,353
|
$
|
1,176,231
|
Notes payable, current
|
$
|
1,743
|
$
|
1,861
|
Current liabilities before client fund obligations
|
139,687
|
130,664
|
Client fund obligations
|
148,654
|
203,582
|
Notes payable, non-current
|
1,824
|
2,164
|
Bank debt, net of debt issuance costs
|
214,002
|
177,672
|
Total liabilities
|
$
|
642,737
|
$
|
645,352
|
Treasury stock
|
$
|
(491,604)
|
$
|
(491,046)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
$
|
571,616
|
$
|
530,879
|
Debt to equity
|
38.1
|
%
|
34.2
|
%
|
Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)
|
92
|
72
|
Shares outstanding
|
54,956
|
54,592
|
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|
54,071
|
53,862
|
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|
55,924
|
55,689
|
(1)
|
DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO at March 31, 2017 was 91.
|
CBIZ, INC.
|
Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)
|
THREE MONTHS ENDED
|
MARCH 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$
|
35,810
|
$
|
25,026
|
Interest expense
|
1,780
|
1,517
|
Income tax expense
|
13,156
|
16,141
|
Gain on sale of operations, net
|
(663)
|
(22)
|
Depreciation
|
1,404
|
1,247
|
Amortization
|
4,371
|
4,394
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
55,858
|
$
|
48,303
|
(1)
|
CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations". Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance or cash flow under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results and to provide an additional measure with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt obligations.
|
Guidance on 2018 Earnings Per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations
|
Low
|
High
|
2018 outlook growth in earnings per share
|
13
|
%
|
17
|
%
|
2018 outlook earnings per share
|
$
|
1.04
|
$
|
1.08
|
2018 outlook growth in earnings per diluted share, excluding impact of Tax Reform Act
|
20
|
%
|
24
|
%
