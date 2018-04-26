CBIZ Reports First-Quarter 2018 Results

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018.

For the 2018 first quarter, CBIZ reported revenue of $266.1 million, an increase of $24.6 million, or 10.2%, over the $241.5 million reported in 2017. Same-unit revenue increased by $14.0 million, or 5.8%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Newly acquired operations contributed $10.6 million, or 4.4%, to revenue growth in the quarter. CBIZ reported income from continuing operations of $35.8 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the 2018 first quarter, compared with income of $25.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $55.9 million, compared with $48.3 million for the first quarter of 2017.

Jerry Grisko, President and Chief Executive Officer of CBIZ, said, "We are pleased to record strong first quarter revenue growth as well as improved margins. Our results were bolstered by strong demand for our core services, a high level of optimism among our clients regarding the general business climate, new consulting and planning engagements related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, and improved results from a number of our project-oriented businesses. We also continue to benefit from the acquisitions that we made in recent years, and we are pleased to have completed two additional acquisitions so far this year."

2018 Outlook

The Company expects growth in total revenue within a range of 5% to 8%.

The Company expects to report an effective tax rate of approximately 25% as a result of the Tax Reform Act, although a number of factors may impact the tax rate. The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 56.0 million shares for full-year 2018.

The Company expects to achieve growth in fully diluted earnings per share within a range of 13% to 17% over the $0.92 reported for 2017. Adjusted for the one-time 2017 impact of the Tax Reform Act, the Company expects to achieve growth within a range of 20% to 24% over the adjusted $0.87 reported for 2017.

CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances, employees and insurance needs. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services. Benefits and insurance services include group health benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, and HR consulting. As a leading provider of accounting, insurance and other professional consulting services to businesses throughout the United States, the Company's services are provided through more than 100 Company offices in 33 states.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2017

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2018



%



2017



%

Revenue

$ 266,090





100.0 %

$ 241,459





100.0 % Operating expenses (1)



204,750





76.9 %



192,766





79.8 % Gross margin



61,340





23.1 %



48,693





20.2 % Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



10,028





3.8 %



8,768





3.7 % Operating income



51,312





19.3 %



39,925





16.5 % Other (expense) income:































Interest expense



(1,780)





-0.7 %



(1,517)





-0.6 % Gain on sale of operations, net



663





0.3 %



22





0.0 % Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)



(1,229)





-0.5 %



2,737





1.1 % Total other (expense) income, net



(2,346)





-0.9 %



1,242





0.5 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



48,966





18.4 %



41,167





17.0 % Income tax expense



13,156













16,141









Income from continuing operations



35,810





13.5 %



25,026





10.4 % Income (loss) from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



41













(152)









Net income

$ 35,851





13.5 %

$ 24,874





10.3 %

































Diluted earnings per share:































Continuing operations

$ 0.64











$ 0.45









Discontinued operations



-













-









Net income

$ 0.64











$ 0.45











































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,924













55,214









Other data from continuing operations:































Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 55,858











$ 48,303











(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($0.1 million income in 2018 and $3.0 million expense in 2017, or 0.0% and (1.2%) of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($16 thousand income in 2018 and $0.3 million expense in 2017, or 0.0% and (0.1%) of revenue for 2018 and 2017, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other (expense) income, net" ($0.1 million expense in 2018 and $3.3 million income in 2017, or 0.0% and 1.3% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".



(2) Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, is expense of $1.6 million and $0.6 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

SELECT SEGMENT DATA





THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2018



2017

Revenue















Financial Services

$ 180,603



$ 158,633

Benefits and Insurance Services



77,330





75,164

National Practices



8,157





7,662

Total

$ 266,090



$ 241,459



















Gross Margin















Financial Services

$ 47,570



$ 39,244

Benefits and Insurance Services



16,197





15,022

National Practices



882





655

Operating expenses - unallocated (1):















Other



(3,423)





(3,274)

Deferred compensation



114





(2,954)

Total

$ 61,340



$ 48,693



(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also include gains or losses attributable to the assets held in the Company's deferred compensation plan, which do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other (expense) income, net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the deferred compensation plan are recorded as compensation income/expense in "Operating expenses" and as income/expense in "Other (expense) income, net".

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2018



2017

Net income

$ 35,851



$ 24,874

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



5,775





5,641

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



1,766





734

Adjustments to contingent earnout liability



1,609





616

Other



(1,244)





195

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities



43,757





32,060

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures



(64,396)





(46,434)

Operating cash flows used in continuing operations



(20,639)





(14,374)

Operating cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations



139





(118)

Net cash used in operating activities



(20,500)





(14,492)

Net cash provided by investing activities



37,455





48,847

Net cash used in financing activities



(20,296)





(36,654)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (3,341)



$ (2,299)



CBIZ, INC.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS

(In thousands, except for percentages and days sales outstanding)





MARCH 31,



DECEMBER 31,





2018



2017

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 295



$ 424

Restricted cash



29,773





32,985

Accounts receivable, net



261,336





188,300

Current assets before funds held for clients



315,907





245,061

Funds held for clients



147,655





203,112

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



631,956





613,206



















Total assets

$ 1,214,353



$ 1,176,231



















Notes payable, current

$ 1,743



$ 1,861

Current liabilities before client fund obligations



139,687





130,664

Client fund obligations



148,654





203,582

Notes payable, non-current



1,824





2,164

Bank debt, net of debt issuance costs



214,002





177,672



















Total liabilities

$ 642,737



$ 645,352



















Treasury stock

$ (491,604)



$ (491,046)



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 571,616



$ 530,879



















Debt to equity



38.1 %



34.2 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)



92





72



















Shares outstanding



54,956





54,592

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



54,071





53,862

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,924





55,689



(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO at March 31, 2017 was 91.

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1)

(In thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED





MARCH 31,





2018



2017

Income from continuing operations

$ 35,810



$ 25,026

Interest expense



1,780





1,517

Income tax expense



13,156





16,141

Gain on sale of operations, net



(663)





(22)

Depreciation



1,404





1,247

Amortization



4,371





4,394

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 55,858



$ 48,303



(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations". Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance or cash flow under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results and to provide an additional measure with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt obligations.

Guidance on 2018 Earnings Per Diluted Share from Continuing Operations



















Low



High

2018 outlook growth in earnings per share

13 %



17 % 2018 outlook earnings per share $ 1.04



$ 1.08

















2018 outlook growth in earnings per diluted share, excluding impact of Tax Reform Act

20 %



24 %

