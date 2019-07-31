CBIZ Reports Second-Quarter And First-Half 2019 Results

CLEVELAND, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SECOND-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE +1.2%

SAME-UNIT REVENUE +1.2%

EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS +30.4%



FIRST-HALF HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE +1.4%

SAME-UNIT REVENUE +1.2%

EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS +11.5%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company") today announced second-quarter and first-half results for the period ended June 30, 2019.

For the 2019 second quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $235.5 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 1.2%, over the $232.6 million reported in 2018. Same-unit revenue increased by $2.9 million, or 1.2%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations of $16.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, increased by 30.4% in the 2019 second quarter, compared with $13.1 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter was $28.8 million, compared with $24.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.

For the first half of 2019, CBIZ recorded revenue of $505.5 million, an increase of $6.8 million, or 1.4%, over the $498.7 million recorded for the first half of 2018. Same-unit revenue increased by $5.6 million, or 1.2%, compared with the same period a year ago. Revenue from acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $1.2 million, or 0.2%, to revenue growth in the first six months. Income from continuing operations of $54.2 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, increased by 11.5% in the first half of 2019, compared with $48.9 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $86.5 million, compared with $79.9 million in 2018.

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 422,000 shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $8.3 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company has repurchased a total of approximately 1.0 million shares of its common stock at a cost of approximately $19.9 million. As a result of this activity, the Company now expects a weighted average fully diluted share count within a range of 55.5 to 56.0 million shares for 2019. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility at June 30, 2019 was $159 million with approximately $229.2 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our ability to grow revenue in the second quarter and first half of 2019 over the historic strong results achieved last year. Further, we successfully leveraged this growth into higher margins and reported an increase in earnings per share of 30.4% for the second quarter and 11.5% for the first half of the year. We also closed three acquisitions to date this year and our acquisition pipeline remains full with potential transactions under review."

Grisko continued, "While first-half revenue growth from our recurring businesses was generally in line with our expectations, our total rate of growth was impacted by softness in one service line within our Private Equity Advisory business as well as contingent revenue within our Benefits and Insurance segment compared to the same period a year ago. As a result, we now expect full-year 2019 revenue growth to be in the range of 3% to 4% over the prior year. Notwithstanding this nominal reduction in our revenue expectations, we expect growth in earnings per share to be near the high end of our 10% to 12% full-year guidance range."

2019 Outlook

The Company expects growth in total revenue within a range of 3% to 4% over the prior year.

Although several factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 55.5 to 56.0 million shares.

The Company expects to grow fully diluted earnings per share within a range of 10% to 12% over the $1.09 reported for 2018.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast live for the media and the public, and can be accessed at www.cbiz.com . Shareholders and analysts who would like to participate in the call can register at http://dpregister.com/10133167 to receive the dial-in number and unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the webcast will be made available approximately two hours following the call on the Company's website at www.cbiz.com . For those without internet access, a replay of the call will also be available starting at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET), July 31, through 5:00 p.m. (ET), August 4, 2019. The toll-free dial-in number for the replay is 1-877-344-7529. If you are listening from outside the United States, dial 1-412-317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10133167.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





THREE MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2019



%



2018



%

Revenue

$ 235,498





100.0 %

$ 232,641





100.0 % Operating expenses (1)



198,148





84.1 %



205,102





88.2 % Gross margin



37,350





15.9 %



27,539





11.8 % Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



10,566





4.5 %



9,993





4.3 % Operating income



26,784





11.4 %



17,546





7.5 % Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(1,587)





-0.7 %



(1,817)





-0.8 % Gain on sale of operations, net



50





0.0 %



-





0.0 % Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)



(3,311)





-1.4 %



630





0.3 % Total other expense, net



(4,848)





-2.1 %



(1,187)





-0.5 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



21,936





9.3 %



16,359





7.0 % Income tax expense



5,322













3,238









Income from continuing operations



16,614





7.1 %



13,121





5.6 % Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(22)













(15)









Net income

$ 16,592





7.0 %

$ 13,106





5.6 %

































Diluted earnings per share:































Continuing operations

$ 0.30











$ 0.23









Discontinued operations



-













-









Net income

$ 0.30











$ 0.23











































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,494













56,437









Other data from continuing operations:































Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 28,790











$ 24,077















(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($3.0 million income in 2019 and $1.8 million expense in 2018, or 1.3% and 0.8% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($0.3 million income in 2019 and $0.2 million expense in 2018, or 0.1% and 0.1% of revenue, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net" ($3.43 million expense in 2019 and $2.0 million income in 2018, or 1.4% and 0.9% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".



(2) Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, is expense of $0.1 million and $1.4 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2019



%



2018



%

Revenue

$ 505,496





100.0 %

$ 498,731





100.0 % Operating expenses (1)



413,644





81.8 %



409,852





82.2 % Gross margin



91,852





18.2 %



88,879





17.8 % Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



22,246





4.4 %



20,021





4.0 % Operating income



69,606





13.8 %



68,858





13.8 % Other (expense) income:































Interest expense



(2,988)





-0.6 %



(3,597)





-0.7 % Gain on sale of operations, net



547





0.1 %



663





0.1 % Other income (expense), net (1) (2)



5,949





1.2 %



(599)





-0.1 % Total other income (expense), net



3,508





0.7 %



(3,533)





-0.7 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense



73,114





14.5 %



65,325





13.1 % Income tax expense



18,935













16,394









Income from continuing operations



54,179





10.7 %



48,931





9.8 % Gain (loss) from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax



(118)













26









Net income

$ 54,061





10.7 %

$ 48,957





9.8 %

































Diluted earnings per share:































Continuing operations

$ 0.97











$ 0.87









Discontinued operations



-













-









Net income

$ 0.97











$ 0.87











































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,701













56,166









Other data from continuing operations:































Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 86,531











$ 79,935















(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($5.2 million expense in 2019 and $1.7 million expense in 2018, or 1.0% and 0.3% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($0.5 million expense in 2019 and $0.2 million expense in 2018, or 0.1% and 0.0% of revenue for 2019 and 2018, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net" ($5.7 million income in 2019 and $1.9 million income in 2018, or 1.1% and 0.4% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".



(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, is income of $0.2 million and expense of $3.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

SELECT SEGMENT DATA





THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue































Financial Services

$ 154,373



$ 151,737



$ 339,517



$ 332,340

Benefits and Insurance Services



72,127





72,753





148,382





150,083

National Practices



8,998





8,151





17,597





16,308

Total

$ 235,498



$ 232,641



$ 505,496



$ 498,731



































Gross Margin































Financial Services

$ 26,215



$ 22,667



$ 76,901



$ 70,237

Benefits and Insurance Services



11,052





11,588





25,936





27,785

National Practices



794





584





1,393





1,466

Operating expenses - unallocated (1):































Other



(3,719)





(5,461)





(7,168)





(8,884)

Deferred compensation



3,008





(1,839)





(5,210)





(1,725)

Total

$ 37,350



$ 27,539



$ 91,852



$ 88,879







(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also include gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expense," and offset in "Other income (expense), net".

CBIZ, INC. SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands)





SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,





2019



2018

Net income

$ 54,061



$ 48,957

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



10,976





11,676

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



1,506





3,172

Adjustments to contingent earnout liability



(193)





3,050

Stock-based compensation expense



3,399





3,850

Other noncash adjustments



72





(2,840)

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities



69,821





67,865

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures



(50,122)





(26,607)

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations



19,699





41,258

Operating cash used in discontinued operations



(119)





(152)

Net cash provided by operating activities



19,580





41,106

Net cash used in investing activities



(10,879)





(31,084)

Net cash used in financing activities



(42,076)





(75,530)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (33,375)



$ (65,508)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



130,554





182,262

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 97,179



$ 116,754



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,628



$ 1,921

Restricted Cash



30,126





39,535

Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients



64,425





75,298

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 97,179



$ 116,754



CBIZ, INC. SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (In thousands)





JUNE 30,



DECEMBER 31,





2019



2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,628



$ 640

Restricted cash



30,126





27,481

Accounts receivable, net



271,781





207,287

Current assets before funds held for clients



330,595





262,249

Funds held for clients



127,420





161,289

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



632,425





637,009



















Total assets

$ 1,376,923



$ 1,183,031



















Current liabilities before client fund obligations

$ 197,610



$ 159,241

Client fund obligations



127,126





162,073

Bank debt



157,654





133,974



















Total liabilities

$ 742,863



$ 589,368



















Treasury stock

$ (530,262)



$ (508,530)



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 634,060



$ 593,663



















Debt to equity



25.2 %



23.0 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)



90





70



















Shares outstanding



54,680





55,072

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



54,188





54,561

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,701





56,487







(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO at June 30, 2018 was 87.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (In thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED



SIX MONTHS ENDED





JUNE 30,



JUNE 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Income from continuing operations

$ 16,614



$ 13,121



$ 54,179



$ 48,931

Interest expense



1,587





1,817





2,988





3,597

Income tax expense



5,322





3,238





18,935





16,394

Gain on sale of operations, net



(50)





-





(547)





(663)

Depreciation



1,859





1,514





4,017





2,918

Amortization



3,458





4,387





6,959





8,758

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 28,790



$ 24,077



$ 86,531



$ 79,935







(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations". Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance or cash flow under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results and to provide an additional measure with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt obligations.

