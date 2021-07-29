CBIZ Reports Second-Quarter And First-Half 2021 Results And Raises Full-Year 2021 Revenue Guidance

CLEVELAND, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company"), a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

For the 2021 second quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $278.6 million, an increase of $41.7 million, or 17.6%, compared with the $236.9 million reported for the same period in 2020. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $16.9 million, or 7.1%, to second-quarter 2021 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $24.8 million, or 10.5%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $8.6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the 2021 second quarter, compared with $21.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was impacted by two non-recurring items related to a settlement agreement and a divestiture.

As previously announced on June 30, 2021, the Company reached a settlement agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ("UPMC") related to claims arising from a lawsuit filed in connection with actuarial services provided by a former employee in 2013. Net of insurance proceeds, the pretax charge related to this settlement in the second quarter was $30.5 million. In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Company divested a small, non-core wholesale insurance business and recorded a pretax gain of $6.4 million on the sale. Eliminating the impact of these non-recurring items, Adjusted EPS increased by 28.2% to $0.50, compared with $0.39 reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter increased by 19.5% to $42.9 million, compared with $35.9 million for the same period in 2020.

For the first-half ended June 30, 2021, CBIZ recorded revenue of $579.4 million, an increase of $65.0 million, or 12.6%, over the $514.4 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $30.2 million, or 5.9%, to revenue growth in the six months ended June 30, 2021. Same-unit revenue increased by $34.8 million, or 6.8%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $58.8 million, or $1.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared with $58.3 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. For the first half of 2021, Adjusted EPS was $1.43 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA was $116.2 million, compared with $92.9 million in 2020.

Reconciliation tables for Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this release.

During the first half of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 2.0 million shares of its common stock. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on June 30, 2021, was $163.3 million with $233.4 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased to report another quarter of exceptional results for CBIZ."

"Since the onset of the pandemic, we have focused our efforts on protecting our team, supporting our clients and continuing to invest in the growth of the business. The results that we have achieved through the first six months of this year reflect those efforts and investments. Given the growth we are seeing across virtually every service line combined with our successful acquisition activity, we are increasing our revenue guidance for the full year 2021 to 10% to 12% growth, up from our previous guidance of an 8% to 10% increase, Grisko, said."

"We are particularly pleased to have successfully completed four acquisitions this year, including three in the second quarter. On June 3rd, we announced our most recent acquisition of Optumas, a leading provider of actuarial and consulting services to state governments related to the administration of their Medicaid programs. Optumas is a complement to our government health care consulting business and will allow us to offer more comprehensive solutions to our clients. Together, the acquisitions that we have completed so far this year are expected to generate approximately $42 million in annualized revenue. Acquisitions remain a critical component of our overall strategy and our pipeline of potential opportunities is as strong as ever," concluded Grisko.

2021 Outlook

The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 10% to 12% over the prior year, up from 8% to 10%.

Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 54.0 million shares.

On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full-year fully diluted earnings per share within a range of $1.25 to $1.29 . The Company expects Adjusted Diluted EPS to grow within a range of 12% to 15% over the $1.42 reported for 2020. A schedule reconciling GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS is attached.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast live for the media and the public, and can be accessed at www.cbiz.com . Shareholders and analysts who would like to participate in the call can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10158739/eb33b7ec50 to receive the dial-in number and unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the webcast will be made available approximately two hours following the call on the Company's website at www.cbiz.com . For those without internet access, a replay of the call will also be available starting at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET), July 29, through 5:00 p.m. (ET), August 6, 2021. The toll-free dial-in number for the replay is 1-877-344-7529. If you are listening from outside the United States, dial 1-412-317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10158739.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

%

2020

% Revenue

$ 278,648



100.0 %

$ 236,943



100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

236,934



85.0



209,016



88.2

Gross margin

41,714



15.0



27,927



11.8

Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

13,816



5.0



11,160



4.7

Legal settlement, net

30,468



10.9



—



—

Operating (loss) income

(2,570)



(0.9)



16,767



7.1

Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(959)



(0.3)



(2,074)



(0.9)

Gain on sale of operations, net

6,385



2.3



57



—

Other income, net (1) (2)

8,373



3.0



13,336



5.6

Total other (expense) income, net

13,799



5.0



11,319



4.7

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

11,229



4.1



28,086



11.8

Income tax expense

2,616







6,607





Income from continuing operations

8,613



3.1



21,479



9.1

Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(6)







(11)





Net Income

$ 8,607



3.1 %

$ 21,468



9.1 %

















Diluted income per share:















Continuing operations

$ 0.16







$ 0.39





Discontinued operations

—







—





Net income

$ 0.16







$ 0.39























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

53,769







55,116





Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 42,895







$ 35,890





Adjusted EPS (3)

$ 0.50







$ 0.39











(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income, net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."

Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 are:





Three Months Ended June 30,



2021

% of Revenue

2020

% of Revenue Operating expenses

$ 6,761



2.4 %

$ 12,232



5.2 % Corporate general and administrative expenses

$ 850



0.3 %

$ 1,474



0.6 % Other income (expense), net

$ 7,611



2.7 %

$ 13,706



5.8 %

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 are:



Three Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue Gross margin $ 41,714



$ 6,761



$ 48,475



17.4 %

$ 27,927



$ 12,232



$ 40,159



16.9 % Operating (loss) income $ (2,570)



$ 7,611



$ 5,041



1.8 %

$ 16,767



$ 13,706



$ 30,473



12.9 % Other income, net $ 8,373



$ (7,611)



$ 762



0.3 %

$ 13,336



$ (13,706)



$ (370)



(0.2) % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 11,229



$ —



$ 11,229



4.0 %

$ 28,086



$ —



$ 28,086



11.9 %





(2) Included in "Other income, net" for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, is expense of $0.1 million and $0.5 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions. (3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2021 AND 2020 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

%

2020

% Revenue

$ 579,378



100.0 %

$ 514,398



100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

460,905



79.6



408,843



79.5

Gross margin

118,473



20.4



105,555



20.5

Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

28,299



4.9



21,649



4.2

Legal settlement, net

30,468



5.3



—



—

Operating income

59,706



10.2



83,906



16.3

Other income:















Interest expense

(1,836)



(0.3)



(3,193)



(0.6)

Gain on sale of operations, net

6,385



1.1



152



—

Other income (expense), net (1) (2)

13,162



2.3



(2,464)



(0.5)

Total other expense, net

17,711



3.1



(5,505)



(1.1)

Income from continuing operations before income tax benefit

77,417



13.3



78,401



15.2

Income tax expense

18,588







20,060





Income from continuing operations

58,829



10.2



58,341



11.3

Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(13)







(25)





Net income

$ 58,816



10.2 %

$ 58,316



11.3 %

















Diluted income per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.09







$ 1.05





Discontinued operations

—







—





Net income

$ 1.09







$ 1.05























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

54,109







55,515





Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 116,212







$ 92,933





Adjusted EPS (3)

$ 1.43







$ 1.05











(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."

Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 are:





Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

% of Revenue

2020

% of Revenue Operating expenses

$ 11,377



2.0 %

$ (2,568)



(0.5) % Corporate general and administrative expenses

$ 1,346



0.2 %

$ (330)



(0.1) % Other income (expense), net

$ 12,723



2.2 %

$ (2,898)



(0.6) %

Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020 are:



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

As Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue

As Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue Gross margin $ 118,473



$ 11,377



$ 129,850



22.4 %

$ 105,555



$ (2,568)



$ 102,987



20.0 % Operating income $ 59,706



$ 12,723



$ 72,429



12.5 %

$ 83,906



$ (2,898)



$ 81,008



15.7 % Other income (expense), net $ 13,162



$ (12,723)



$ 439



0.1 %

$ (2,464)



$ 2,898



$ 434



0.1 % Income from continuing operations before income tax expense $ 77,417



$ —



$ 77,417



13.4 %

$ 78,401



$ —



$ 78,401



15.2 %





(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the six months ended June 30, 2021, and 2020, is expense of $0.8 million and income of $0.2 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions. (3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

SELECT SEGMENT DATA





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue















Financial Services

$ 186,589



$ 154,083



$ 390,738



$ 342,860

Benefits and Insurance Services

82,620



73,940



169,859



153,552

National Practices

9,439



8,920



18,781



17,986

Total

$ 278,648



$ 236,943



$ 579,378



$ 514,398



















Gross Margin















Financial Services

$ 35,669



$ 26,666



$ 98,072



$ 76,845

Benefits and Insurance Services

14,844



12,657



35,150



27,046

National Practices

952



930



1,753



1,713

Operating expenses - unallocated (1):















Other expense

(2,990)



(94)



(5,125)



(2,617)

Deferred compensation

(6,761)



(12,232)



(11,377)



2,568

Total

$ 41,714



$ 27,927



$ 118,473



$ 105,555







(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."

CBIZ, INC. SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands)





Six Months Ended June 30,



2021

2020 Net income

$ 58,816



$ 58,316

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

12,876



11,491

Gain on sale of operations, net

(6,385)



(152)

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries

265



3,234

Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net

753



(155)

Stock-based compensation expense

5,454



4,280

Other noncash adjustments

1,514



(160)

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

73,293



76,854

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures

(6,986)



(21,286)

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations

66,307



55,568

Operating cash used in discontinued operations

(13)



(45)

Net cash provided by operating activities

66,294



55,523

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(40,137)



12,807

Net cash used in financing activities

(42,582)



(70,560)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(16,425)



(2,230)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

$ 170,335



$ 146,505

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 153,910



$ 144,275











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 4,677



$ 9,620

Restricted cash

39,268



42,411

Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients

109,965



92,244

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 153,910



$ 144,275



CBIZ, INC. SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (In thousands)





June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents

4,677



4,652

Restricted cash

39,268



23,951

Accounts receivable, net

292,496



216,175

Current assets before funds held for clients

369,751



268,991

Funds held for clients

139,420



167,440

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

807,939



756,750











Total assets

1,656,628



1,513,754











Current liabilities before client fund obligations

284,598



211,285

Client fund obligations

139,166



166,989

Total long-term debt

162,672



107,192











Total liabilities

944,296



811,134











Treasury stock

(661,772)



(595,297)











Total stockholders' equity

712,332



702,620











Debt to equity

22.8 %

15.3 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)

84



72











Shares outstanding

52,719



54,099

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

53,119



54,288

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

54,109



55,359







(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on June 30, 2020 was 87.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Income from continuing operations $ 8,613



$ 21,479



$ 58,829



$ 58,341

Interest expense 959



2,074



1,836



3,193

Income tax expense 2,616



6,607



18,588



20,060

Gain on sale of operations, net (6,385)



(57)



(6,385)



(152)

Legal settlement, net 30,468



—



30,468



—

Depreciation 2,649



2,357



5,202



4,640

Amortization 3,975



3,430



7,674



6,851

Adjusted EBITDA $ 42,895



$ 35,890



$ 116,212



$ 92,933







(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and EPS (1) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Amounts

EPS

Amounts

EPS Income from continuing operations $ 8,613



$ 0.16



$ 58,829



$ 1.09

Adjustments:













Gain on sale of operations, net (6,385)



(0.12)



(6,385)



(0.12)

Legal settlement, net 30,468



0.56



30,468



0.56

Income tax effect related to adjustments (5,608)



(0.10)



(5,782)



(0.10)

Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 27,088



$ 0.50



$ 77,130



$ 1.43







(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations." Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Full Year 2021 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS (In thousands)



Full Year 2021 Guidance

Low

High Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance $ 1.25



$ 1.29

Gain on sale of operations, net (0.09)



(0.09)

Legal settlement, net 0.43



0.43

Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance $ 1.59



$ 1.63









Diluted EPS - Reported for 2020 $ 1.42



$ 1.42

Change in diluted EPS - GAAP (12) %

(9) % Change in diluted EPS - Adjusted Guidance 12 %

15 %

