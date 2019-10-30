CBIZ Reports Third-Quarter And Nine-Month 2019 Results

CLEVELAND, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD-QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE +6.9%

SAME-UNIT REVENUE +5.6%

EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS +33.3%

NINE-MONTH HIGHLIGHTS:

TOTAL REVENUE +3.1%

SAME-UNIT REVENUE +2.5%

EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS +16.2%

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company") today announced third-quarter and nine-month results for the period ended September 30, 2019.

For the 2019 third quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $239.8 million, an increase of $15.5 million, or 6.9%, over the $224.2 million reported in 2018. Newly acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $3.1 million, or 1.4%, to the third-quarter 2019 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $12.4 million, or 5.6%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations of $18.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, increased by 32.4% in the 2019 third quarter, compared with $13.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $31.4 million, compared with $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2018.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019, CBIZ recorded revenue of $745.3 million, an increase of $22.3 million, or 3.1%, over the $723.0 million recorded for the first nine months of 2018. Acquisitions, net of divested operations, contributed $4.3 million, or 0.6%, to the revenue growth in the first nine months of 2019. Same-unit revenue increased by $18.0 million, or 2.5%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations of $72.2 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, increased by 15.5% in the first nine months of 2019, compared with $62.5 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $117.9 million, compared with $104.3 million in 2018.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company repurchased a total of approximately 1.1 million shares of its common stock. As a result of this activity, the Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count within a range of 55.5 to 56.0 million shares for 2019. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility at September 30, 2019 was $160 million with approximately $234 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are very pleased to report third-quarter revenue growth of 6.9% and year-to-date growth of 3.1%, which were consistent with our expectations to experience robust second-half revenue growth this year, even compared with our historically strong results recorded in the second half of last year. Same-unit revenue growth of 5.6% in the third quarter was a result of continuous demand for the core services offered through both our Financial Services and Benefits & Insurance segments and was aided by notable contributions from a number of our more transactional, project oriented businesses. We successfully leveraged this growth into higher margins and reported a 33.3% increase in earnings per share for the third quarter and a 16.2% increase year to date."

Grisko continued, "We completed five acquisitions in the third quarter, and for the year, we have closed a total of six transactions that are expected to add approximately $17.4 million in annualized revenue. Our focus on strategic acquisitions continues and we have a full pipeline of potential acquisitions under review."

2019 Full-Year Outlook

The Company expects growth in total revenue within a range of 3% to 4% over the prior year.

Although several factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 25%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 55.5 to 56.0 million shares.

The Company expects to grow fully diluted earnings per share near the high end of a range of 10% to 12% over the $1.09 reported for 2018.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast live for the media and the public, and can be accessed at www.cbiz.com . Shareholders and analysts who would like to participate in the call can register at http://dpregister.com/10136243 to receive the dial-in number and unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay of the webcast will be made available approximately two hours following the call on the Company's website at www.cbiz.com . For those without internet access, a replay of the call will also be available starting at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET), October 30, through 5:00 p.m. (ET), November 4, 2019. The toll-free dial-in number for the replay is 1-877-344-7529. If you are listening from outside the United States, dial 1-412-317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10136243.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc. provides financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 Company offices in 32 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





THREE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,





2019



%



2018



%

Revenue

$ 239,790





100.0 %

$ 224,249





100.0 % Operating expenses (1)



209,146





87.2 %



198,607





88.6 % Gross margin



30,644





12.8 %



25,642





11.4 % Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



11,670





4.9 %



10,279





4.5 % Operating income



18,974





7.9 %



15,363





6.9 % Other income:































Interest expense



(1,521)





-0.6 %



(1,614)





-0.8 % Loss on sale of operations, net



(145)





-0.1 %



-





0.0 % Other income, net (1) (2)



6,767





2.8 %



3,143





1.4 % Total other income, net



5,101





2.1 %



1,529





0.6 % Income from continuing operations before income

tax expense



24,075





10.0 %



16,892





7.5 % Income tax expense



6,069













3,297









Income from continuing operations



18,006





7.5 %



13,595





6.1 % Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of

tax



(200)













(9)









Net income

$ 17,806





7.4 %

$ 13,586





6.1 %

































Diluted earnings per share:































Continuing operations

$ 0.32











$ 0.24









Discontinued operations



-













-









Net income

$ 0.32











$ 0.24











































Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,816













56,740









Other data from continuing operations:































Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 31,375











$ 24,358













































(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($6.5 million expense in 2019 and $3.0 million expense in 2018, or 2.7% and 1.4% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($0.8 million expense in 2019 and $0.4 million expense in 2018, or 0.3% and 0.1% of revenue, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income, net" ($7.3 million income in 2019 and $3.4 million income in 2018, or 3.0% and 1.5% of revenue, respectively). The amounts recorded for the three months ended September 30, 2019 related to the deferred compensation plan included a correction of an immaterial prior period error, which resulted in an increase of $6.0 million in "Operating expenses", $0.7 million in "Corporate general and administrative expense", and a corresponding increase of $6.7 million in "Other income, net". The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".



(2) Included in "Other income, net" for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, is expense of $0.5 million and income of $0.2 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2019 AND 2018 (In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,





2019



%



2018



%

Revenue

$ 745,286





100.0 %

$ 722,980





100.0 % Operating expenses (1)



622,790





83.6 %



608,459





84.2 % Gross margin



122,496





16.4 %



114,521





15.8 % Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)



33,916





4.6 %



30,300





4.2 % Operating income



88,580





11.8 %



84,221





11.6 % Other income (expense):































Interest expense



(4,509)





-0.6 %



(5,211)





-0.7 % Gain on sale of operations, net



402





0.1 %



663





0.1 % Other income, net (1) (2)



12,716





1.7 %



2,544





0.4 % Total other income (expense), net



8,609





1.2 %



(2,004)





-0.2 % Income from continuing operations before income

tax expense



97,189





13.0 %



82,217





11.4 % Income tax expense



25,004













19,691









Income from continuing operations



72,185





9.7 %



62,526





8.6 % (Loss) gain from operations of discontinued businesses,

net of tax



(318)













17









Net income

$ 71,867





9.6 %

$ 62,543





8.7 %

































Diluted earnings (loss) per share:































Continuing operations

$ 1.29











$ 1.11









Discontinued operations



(0.01)













-









Net income

$ 1.28











$ 1.11











































Diluted weighted average common shares

outstanding



55,778













56,393









Other data from continuing operations:































Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 117,906











$ 104,293













































(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" ($11.7 million expense in 2019 and $4.7 million expense in 2018, or 1.6% and 0.7% of revenue, respectively) and "Corporate general and administrative expenses" ($1.3 million expense in 2019 and $0.5 million expense in 2018, or 0.2% and 0.1% of revenue for 2019 and 2018, respectively) and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net" ($13.0 million income in 2019 and $5.2 million income in 2018, or 1.7% and 0.7% of revenue, respectively). The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense".



(2) Included in "Other income, net" for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, is expense of $0.3 million and $3.3 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)

SELECT SEGMENT DATA





THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenue































Financial Services

$ 153,794



$ 146,145



$ 493,311



$ 478,485

Benefits and Insurance Services



76,960





70,069





225,342





220,152

National Practices



9,036





8,035





26,633





24,343

Total

$ 239,790



$ 224,249



$ 745,286



$ 722,980



































Gross Margin































Financial Services

$ 25,563



$ 21,599



$ 102,464



$ 91,836

Benefits and Insurance Services



13,570





10,670





39,506





38,455

National Practices



932





521





2,325





1,987

Operating expenses - unallocated (1):































Other



(2,927)





(4,126)





(10,095)





(13,010)

Deferred compensation



(6,494)





(3,022)





(11,704)





(4,747)

Total

$ 30,644



$ 25,642



$ 122,496



$ 114,521





(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also include gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expense," and offset in "Other income (expense), net".

CBIZ, INC. SELECT CASH FLOW DATA (In thousands)





NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,





2019



2018

Net income

$ 71,867



$ 62,543

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by

operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization expense



16,610





17,528

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries



1,974





3,697

Adjustments to contingent earnout liability



322





3,290

Stock-based compensation expense



5,258





5,358

Other noncash adjustments



1,395





(1,989)

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net

cash provided by operating activities



97,426





90,427

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and

divestitures



(47,708)





(26,993)

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations



49,718





63,434

Operating cash used in discontinued operations



(304)





(162)

Net cash provided by operating activities



49,414





63,272

Net cash used in investing activities



(24,691)





(39,267)

Net cash used in financing activities



(56,473)





(102,838)

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (31,750)



$ (78,833)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



130,554





182,262

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 98,804



$ 103,429



















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to

the consolidated balance sheet:















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,723



$ 3,493

Restricted cash



35,739





32,551

Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients



60,342





67,385

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 98,804



$ 103,429



CBIZ, INC. SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS (In thousands)





SEPTEMBER 30,



DECEMBER 31,





2019



2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,723



$ 640

Restricted cash



35,739





27,481

Accounts receivable, net



260,969





207,287

Current assets before funds held for clients



324,451





262,249

Funds held for clients



123,448





161,289

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net



658,442





637,009



















Total assets

$ 1,397,063



$ 1,183,031



















Current liabilities before client fund obligations

$ 186,948



$ 159,241

Client fund obligations



123,133





162,073

Bank debt



158,744





133,974



















Total liabilities

$ 740,767



$ 589,368



















Treasury stock

$ (531,356)



$ (508,530)



















Total stockholders' equity

$ 656,296



$ 593,663



















Debt to equity



24.5 %



23.0 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)



93





70



















Shares outstanding



54,909





55,072

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding



54,215





54,561

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding



55,778





56,487





(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO at September 30, 2018 was 87.

CBIZ, INC. GAAP RECONCILIATION Income from Continuing Operations to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (1) (In thousands)





THREE MONTHS ENDED



NINE MONTHS ENDED





SEPTEMBER 30,



SEPTEMBER 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Income from continuing operations

$ 18,006



$ 13,595



$ 72,185



$ 62,526

Interest expense



1,521





1,614





4,509





5,211

Income tax expense



6,069





3,297





25,004





19,691

Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net



145





-





(402)





(663)

Depreciation



2,085





1,465





6,102





4,383

Amortization



3,549





4,387





10,508





13,145

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,375



$ 24,358



$ 117,906



$ 104,293





(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations". Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance or cash flow under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results and to provide an additional measure with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt obligations.

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbiz.com

