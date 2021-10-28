CBIZ Reports Third-Quarter And Nine-Month 2021 Results And Raises Full-Year 2021 Guidance

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc., (NYSE: CBZ) ("CBIZ", or the "Company") a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

For the 2021 third quarter, CBIZ recorded revenue of $282.7 million, an increase of $44.3 million, or 18.6%, compared with $238.4 million reported for the same period in 2020. Acquired operations, net of divestitures, contributed $24.6 million, or 10.3%, to third-quarter 2021 revenue growth. Same-unit revenue increased by $19.8 million, or 8.3%, for the quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $21.7 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the 2021 third quarter, compared with $20.1 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, CBIZ recorded revenue of $862.1 million, an increase of $109.3 million, or 14.5%, over the $752.8 million recorded for the same period in 2020. Acquisitions, net of divestitures, contributed $54.8 million, or 7.3%, to revenue growth in the nine months ended September 30, 2021. Same-unit revenue increased by $54.5 million, or 7.3%, compared with the same period a year ago. Income from continuing operations was $80.5 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $78.4 million, or $1.41 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

As previously announced on June 30, 2021, the Company reached a settlement agreement with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center ("UPMC") related to claims arising from a lawsuit filed in connection with actuarial services provided by a former employee in 2013. Net of insurance proceeds, the pretax charge related to this settlement in the second quarter of 2021 was $30.5 million. In addition, on June 1, 2021, the Company divested a small, non-core wholesale insurance business and recorded a pretax gain of $6.4 million on the sale. Eliminating the impact of these non-recurring items, Adjusted EPS for the first nine months of 2021 increased by 30.5% to $1.84, compared with $1.41 reported a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 20.9% to $153.5 million, compared with $126.9 million in 2020.

Reconciliations for Adjusted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the tables of this release.

During the first nine months of 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 2.7 million shares of its common stock. Between September 30, 2021, and October 26, 2021, the Company repurchased an additional 259,000 shares. The balance outstanding on the Company's unsecured credit facility on September 30, 2021, was $190.2 million with $201.6 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Jerry Grisko, CBIZ President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased that the exceptional results we reported through the first six months of this year have continued through the third quarter. On top of extremely strong performance from ongoing operations, we are also pleased with the number and size of the acquisitions that we have completed so far this year, including the addition of Shea Labagh and Dobberstein ("SLD") that was announced in September. SLD is a full service accounting, tax and advisory firm headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with an outstanding team of professionals. SLD helps to expand our geographic footprint, breadth of services and depth of expertise on the West Coast and brings our total number of acquisitions for the year to five with anticipated aggregate annual revenue of approximately $72 million on a full year basis."

"Given the strong demand that we are experiencing across nearly every major service line and the impact of the acquisitions that we have completed this year, we are raising our full-year 2021 guidance to reflect anticipated revenue growth between 12% and 15% and growth in adjusted earnings per share between 20% and 24%," Grisko concluded.

2021 Outlook

The Company increased its revenue growth expectations to within a range of 12% to 15% over the prior year.

Although a number of factors may impact the tax rate, the Company expects an effective tax rate of approximately 24% to 24.5%.

The Company expects a weighted average fully diluted share count of approximately 53.5 to 54.0 million shares.

On a GAAP basis, the Company expects full-year fully diluted earnings per share within a range of $1.36 to $1.42 . The Company expects Adjusted Diluted EPS to grow within a range of 20% to 24% over the $1.42 reported for 2020. A schedule reconciling GAAP Diluted EPS to Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS is attached.

Conference Call

CBIZ will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. (ET) today to discuss its results. The call will be webcast for the media and the public, and can be accessed at www.cbiz.com . Shareholders and analysts who would like to participate in the call can register at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10161179/eead598c37 to receive the dial-in number and unique personal identification number. Participants may register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the call on the Company's website at www.cbiz.com . For those without internet access, a replay will also be available starting at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET), October 28, through 5:00 p.m. (ET), November 5, 2021. The toll-free number for the replay is 1-877-344-7529. If you are listening from outside the United States, dial 1-412-317-0088. The access code for the replay is 10161179.

About CBIZ

CBIZ is a leading provider of financial, insurance and advisory services to businesses throughout the United States. Financial services include accounting, tax, government health care consulting, transaction advisory, risk advisory, and valuation services. Insurance services include employee benefits consulting, retirement plan consulting, property and casualty insurance, payroll, and human capital consulting. With more than 100 offices in 31 states, CBIZ is one of the largest accounting and insurance brokerage providers in the U.S. For more information, visit www.cbiz.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and operations and those of our clients; the Company's ability to adequately manage and sustain its growth; the Company's dependence on the current trend of outsourcing business services; the Company's dependence on the services of its CEO and other key employees; competitive pricing pressures; general business and economic conditions; and changes in governmental regulation and tax laws affecting the Company's insurance business or its business services operations. A more detailed description of such risks and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

%

2020

% Revenue

$ 282,719



100.0 %

$ 238,389



100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

238,328



84.3



204,760



85.9

Gross margin

44,391



15.7



33,629



14.1

Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

13,035



4.6



11,339



4.8

Operating income

31,356



11.1



22,290



9.3

Other (expense) income:















Interest expense

(1,016)



(0.4)



(974)



(0.4)

Loss on sale of operations, net

—



—



(74)



—

Other (expense) income, net (1) (2)

(1,133)



(0.4)



5,914



2.5

Total other (expense) income, net

(2,149)



(0.8)



4,866



2.1

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

29,207



10.3



27,156



11.4

Income tax expense

7,512







7,060





Income from continuing operations

21,695



7.7



20,096



8.4

Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(4)







(19)





Net Income

$ 21,691



7.7 %

$ 20,077



8.4 %

















Diluted income per share:















Continuing operations

$ 0.41







$ 0.36





Discontinued operations

—







—





Net income

$ 0.41







$ 0.36























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

53,226







55,360





Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 37,268







$ 33,990











(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."





Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

% of Revenue

2020

% of Revenue Operating (income) expenses

$ (212)



(0.1) %

$ 5,364



2.3 % Corporate general and administrative expenses

(86)



— %

672



0.3 % Other income (expense), net

(298)



(0.1) %

6,036



2.5 %



Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020



As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue Gross margin

$ 44,391



$ (212)



$ 44,179



15.6 %

$ 33,629



$ 5,364



$ 38,993



16.4 % Operating income (expense)

31,356



(298)



31,058



11.0 %

22,290



6,036



28,326



11.9 % Other (expense) income, net

(1,133)



298



(835)



(0.3) %

5,914



(6,036)



(122)



(0.1) % Income from continuing

operations before income

tax expense

29,207



—



29,207



10.3 %

27,156



—



27,156



11.4 %





(2) Included in "Other (expense) income, net" for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $0.8 million and $0.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 AND 2020

(In thousands, except percentages and per share data)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

%

2020

% Revenue

$ 862,097



100.0 %

$ 752,787



100.0 % Operating expenses (1)

699,233



81.1



613,603



81.5

Gross margin

162,864



18.9



139,184



18.5

Corporate general and administrative expenses (1)

41,334



4.8



32,988



4.4

Legal settlement, net

30,468



3.5



—



—

Operating income

91,062



10.6



106,196



14.1

Other income (expense):















Interest expense

(2,852)



(0.3)



(4,167)



(0.6)

Gain on sale of operations, net

6,385



0.7



78



—

Other income, net (1) (2)

12,029



1.4



3,450



0.5

Total other income (expense), net

15,562



1.8



(639)



(0.1)

Income from continuing operations before income tax expense

106,624



12.4



105,557



14.0

Income tax expense

26,100







27,120





Income from continuing operations

80,524



9.3



78,437



10.4

Loss from operations of discontinued businesses, net of tax

(17)







(44)





Net income

$ 80,507



9.3 %

$ 78,393



10.4 %

















Diluted income per share:















Continuing operations

$ 1.50







$ 1.41





Discontinued operations

—







—





Net income

$ 1.50







$ 1.41























Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

53,796







55,473





Other data from continuing operations:















Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$ 153,480







$ 126,923





Adjusted EPS (3)

$ 1.84







$ 1.41











(1) CBIZ sponsors a deferred compensation plan, under which a CBIZ employee's compensation deferral is held in a rabbi trust and invested accordingly as directed by the employee. Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan are included in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate general and administrative expenses," and are directly offset by deferred compensation gains or losses in "Other income (expense), net." The deferred compensation plan has no impact on "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense."





Income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):







Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

% of Revenue

2020

% of Revenue Operating expenses

$ 11,165



1.3 %

$ 2,796



0.4 % Corporate general and administrative expenses

1,260



0.1 %

343



— % Other income, net

12,425



1.4 %

3,139



0.4 %



Excluding the impact of the above-mentioned income and expenses related to the deferred compensation plan, the operating results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020 are as follows (in thousands):





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue

As

Reported

Deferred

Compensation

Plan

Adjusted

% of

Revenue Gross margin $ 162,864



$ 11,165



$ 174,029



20.2 %

$ 139,184



$ 2,796



$ 141,980



18.9 % Operating income 91,062



12,425



103,487



12.0 %

106,196



3,139



109,335



14.5 % Other income (expense), net 12,029



(12,425)



(396)



— %

3,450



(3,139)



311



— % Income from continuing

operations before income

tax expense 106,624



—



106,624



12.4 %

105,557



—



105,557



14.0 %





(2) Included in "Other income (expense), net" for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, is expense of $1.6 million and income of $0.1 million, respectively, related to net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration related to CBIZ's prior acquisitions.



(3) Refer to the financial highlights tables for a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, and for additional information as to the usefulness of the Non-GAAP financial measures to shareholders and investors.

CBIZ, INC.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

SELECT SEGMENT DATA





Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue















Financial Services

$ 187,232



$ 155,499



$ 577,970



$ 498,359

Benefits and Insurance Services

85,797



73,881



255,656



227,433

National Practices

9,690



9,009



28,471



26,995

Total

$ 282,719



$ 238,389



$ 862,097



$ 752,787



















Gross Margin















Financial Services

$ 31,054



$ 25,577



$ 129,126



$ 102,422

Benefits and Insurance Services

16,758



11,868



51,908



38,914

National Practices

1,176



939



2,929



2,652

Operating expenses - unallocated (1):















Other expense

(4,809)



609



(9,934)



(2,008)

Deferred compensation

212



(5,364)



(11,165)



(2,796)

Total

$ 44,391



$ 33,629



$ 162,864



$ 139,184







(1) Represents operating expenses not directly allocated to individual businesses, including stock-based compensation, consolidation and integration charges, and certain advertising expenses. "Operating expenses - unallocated" also includes gains or losses attributable to the assets held in a rabbi trust associated with the Company's deferred compensation plan. These gains or losses do not impact "Income from continuing operations before income tax expense" as they are directly offset by the same adjustment to "Other income (expense), net" in the Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income. Net gains/losses recognized from adjustments to the fair value of the assets held in the rabbi trust are recorded as compensation expense (income) in "Operating expenses" and "Corporate, general and administrative expenses," and offset in "Other income (expense), net."

CBIZ, INC.

SELECT CASH FLOW DATA

(In thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020 Net income

$ 80,507



$ 78,393

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

19,921



17,277

Gain on sale of operations, net

(6,385)



(78)

Bad debt expense, net of recoveries

562



3,166

Adjustments to contingent earnout liability, net

1,599



(80)

Stock-based compensation expense

8,359



6,765

Other noncash adjustments

2,654



(3,095)

Net income, after adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

107,217



102,348

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions and divestitures

(26,253)



(20,486)

Operating cash flows provided by continuing operations

80,964



81,862

Operating cash used in discontinued operations

(18)



(66)

Net cash provided by operating activities

80,946



81,796

Net cash used in investing activities

(70,728)



(9,491)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,678



(94,058)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

11,896



(21,753)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

$ 170,335



$ 146,505

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 182,231



$ 124,752











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheet:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,749



$ 6,113

Restricted cash

37,320



25,275

Cash equivalents included in funds held for clients

142,162



93,364

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 182,231



$ 124,752



CBIZ, INC.

SELECT FINANCIAL DATA AND RATIOS

(In thousands)





September 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Cash and cash equivalents

2,749



4,652

Restricted cash

37,320



23,951

Accounts receivable, net

293,890



216,175

Current assets before funds held for clients

359,653



268,991

Funds held for clients

175,451



167,440

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

843,246



756,750











Total assets

1,712,768



1,513,754











Current liabilities before client fund obligations

266,467



211,285

Client fund obligations

175,364



166,989

Total long-term debt

189,662



107,192











Total liabilities

992,121



811,134











Treasury stock

(683,217)



(595,297)











Total stockholders' equity

720,647



702,620











Debt to equity

26.3 %

15.3 % Days sales outstanding (DSO) - continuing operations (1)

88



72











Shares outstanding

52,310



54,099

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

52,885



54,288

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

53,796



55,359







(1) DSO is provided for continuing operations and represents accounts receivable, net, at the end of the period, divided by trailing twelve month daily revenue. The Company has included DSO data because such data is commonly used as a performance measure by analysts and investors and as a measure of the Company's ability to collect on receivables in a timely manner. DSO should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. DSO on September 30, 2020 was 87.

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (1)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Income from continuing operations $ 21,695



$ 20,096



$ 80,524



$ 78,437

Interest expense 1,016



974



2,852



4,167

Income tax expense 7,512



7,060



26,100



27,120

Loss (gain) on sale of operations, net —



74



(6,385)



(78)

Legal settlement, net —



—



30,468



—

Depreciation 2,808



2,412



8,010



7,052

Amortization 4,237



3,374



11,911



10,225

Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,268



$ 33,990



$ 153,480



$ 126,923







(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, "Income from continuing operations." Adjusted EBITDA is not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is commonly used by the Company, its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measurement to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Income and EPS (1)

(In thousands)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2021

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

Amounts

EPS

Amounts

EPS Income from continuing operations $ 21,695



$ 0.41



$ 80,524



$ 1.50

Adjustments:













Gain on sale of operations, net —



—



(6,385)



(0.12)

Legal settlement, net —



—



30,468



0.57

Income tax effect related to adjustments —



—



(5,896)



(0.11)

Adjusted income from continuing operations $ 21,695



$ 0.41



$ 98,711



$ 1.84







(1) CBIZ reports its financial results in accordance with GAAP. This table reconciles Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, "Income from continuing operations" and "Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations." Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS are not defined by GAAP and should not be regarded as an alternative or replacement to any measurement of performance under GAAP. Adjusted Income and Adjusted EPS, which excludes significant non-operating related gains and losses, are used by the Company for its shareholders and debt holders as a performance measure to evaluate, assess and benchmark the Company's operational results.

CBIZ, INC.

GAAP RECONCILIATION

Full Year 2021 EPS from Continuing Operations Guidance to Full Year 2021 Adjusted Diluted EPS

(In thousands)



Full Year 2021 Guidance

Low

High Diluted EPS - GAAP Guidance $ 1.36



$ 1.42

Gain on sale of operations, net (0.09)



(0.09)

Legal settlement, net 0.43



0.43

Adjusted Diluted EPS Guidance $ 1.70



$ 1.76









Diluted EPS - Reported for 2020 $ 1.42



$ 1.42

Change in diluted EPS - GAAP (4) %

— % Change in diluted EPS - Adjusted Guidance 20 %

24 %

SOURCE CBIZ, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cbiz.com

