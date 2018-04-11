CBIZ To Announce First-Quarter 2018 Results On April 26, 2018

CLEVELAND, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018, before the market opens on Thursday, April 26, 2018.

A conference call to discuss the Company's financial results will be hosted by CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 26, 2018. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations page of the CBIZ website at www.cbiz.com and will be available for replay following the call.