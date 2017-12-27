CBIZ To Present At CJS Securities Conference In NYC

CLEVELAND, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company") today announced that CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove will present at the CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in New York City.
A copy of the presentation will be posted on the Company's website www.cbiz.com the morning of the conference.
CBIZ, Inc. provides professional business services that help clients better manage their finances, employees and insurance needs. CBIZ provides its clients with financial services including accounting, tax, financial advisory, government healthcare consulting, risk advisory, and valuation services. Benefits and insurance services include group health benefits consulting, property and casualty insurance, retirement plan consulting, payroll, and HR consulting. As a leading provider of accounting, insurance and other professional consulting services to businesses throughout the United States, the Company's services are provided through more than 100 Company offices in 33 states. For more information, please visit www.cbiz.com.
