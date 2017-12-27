CBIZ To Present At CJS Securities Conference In NYC

CLEVELAND, Dec. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE: CBZ) (the "Company") today announced that CBIZ President and CEO Jerry Grisko and CFO Ware Grove will present at the CJS Securities "New Ideas for the New Year" Investor Conference on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 in New York City.

A copy of the presentation will be posted on the Company's website www.cbiz.com the morning of the conference.