CBL Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates CBL & Associates Properties; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) ("CBL" or the "Company") against certain of its officers and directors.

Specifically, a class action lawsuit was filed in federal court earlier this year against the Company on behalf of purchasers of the securities of CBL from July 29, 2014 and March 26, 2019, (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) CBL was the target of a class action suit that could result in tens of millions or even hundreds of millions of dollars in liability; (2) CBL, motivated by a desire to avoid bad publicity surrounding its dishonest nature and its dishonest conduct, completely ignored its disclosure obligations; and (3) as a result, CBL's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of CBL, holding shares before July 29, 2014, you may have standing to hold CBL harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, if you have held CBL stock since before July 29, 2014, you can [Click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

