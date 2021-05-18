CBL Continues its Growth Hiring a Trio of Industry Veterans

"Sherrill, Rebecca and Veronica each exemplify the integrity and innovative minds that are hallmarks of CBL's culture both as a team and a brand, "Carter said in a statement. "There's a lot happening at CBL right now and it's a very exciting and rewarding place to be."

The additions to its team support its rapid growth, including the nine new borrowers added to its portfolio over the last few months. With these new hires, CBL continues its commitment to culture alongside its goal of modernizing ABL through integrating technology and data analytics. "Adding these three hires to our team is an example of our commitment to building a unique organization with a continued dedication to changing the industry for the better," added Carter.

Sherrill joins the team after over 15 years with Wells Fargo Capital Finance and its predecessors, rising through the ranks starting in Operations to leaving as a Senior Relationship Manager.

Rebecca has decades of experience in non-bank ABL having worked at North Mill, Alostar, GE Capital and most recently Midcap Business Credit.

Veronica also has years of experience at Wells Fargo, having spent over eleven years with the bank.

CBL's recognition and growth has continued in 2021, with Meredith Carter being named, "Top Women in ABL" by ABFJournal, and adding four new banks to its warehouse facility to support its portfolio growth. Click here to learn more about some of the success stories at CBL.

About Context Business Lending, LLC

Context Business Lending ("CBL") is a leading, national asset-based lender focused on providing flexible working capital for lower middle market businesses that do not qualify for traditional bank financing. CBL is increasingly flexible and continuing to take a holistic view of a businesses' challenges and opportunities, especially in light of the impact of COVID-19 on businesses. CBL is sector agnostic and works with businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, wholesaling, consumer products, eCommerce and service industries. To learn more, please visit www.ContextBL.com.

SOURCE Context Business Lending

Related Links

https://contextbl.com/

