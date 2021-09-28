CBL Expands Into California: Pioneering ABL Firm Now in 13 States

While CBL maintains its headquarters outside of Philadelphia, PA, the majority of its team permanently works remotely across 13 states. According to its CEO Meredith L. Carter, the Company adopted this strategy even prior to COVID to attract the best possible talent, regardless of location. "If you hire professionals you trust, it shouldn't matter where they are sitting," Carter said. "We remain committed pioneering the modern workplace."

CBL recruited Lucy Czismas, a well-known figure in the California specialty finance market, to be its first west-coast based Director of Business Development. Industry veteran MJ Hilker brings to CBL over 30 years' experience in finance and investing, joining the Company as Director of Portfolio Management. Harmeet Sohal, based in Sacramento, CA, was hired as a Senior Collateral Analyst.

Czismas joins CBL with nearly 15 years of ABL experience, most recently having worked for SLR Business Credit and Marquette Business Credit.

Hilker has decades of experience in lending that includes VP of Special Assets for Peoples Bank and as COO of a Mezzanine Debt firm.

Sohal joins CBL after working as a Senior Collateral Analyst at Bridge Bank.

Carter added, "Our new additions show our dedication to growth, diversity and customer-focused creativity. Lucy, Harmeet and MJ each bring unique and impressive experience to CBL. They, like the rest of our team, share in the excitement of our mission to push the boundaries of traditional ABL."

In addition to the excitement of its recent hires, CBL was also proud to announce that it was recognized as one of the Most Innovative Companies in Commercial Finance by the ABF Journal for the second consecutive year and as one of the top 5 the fastest-growing companies run by a University of Delaware alumnus receiving a Blue Hen 17&43 Award "We are committed to uphold our culture of camaraderie, empowerment and integrating good decision-making processes alongside our mission to reimagine ABL through integrating technology, data analytics and innovative solutions," Carter said in a statement.

