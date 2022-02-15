CBL Promotes Top Execs and Hires Consumer Products Focused BDO

In a recent statement, CEO Meredith L. Carter said, "We hire and promote for creativity, strong work ethic, intellectual curiosity, and shared values. I am confident that our recently promoted and hired colleagues have the skills, intellect and integrity to take CBL to the next level as we continue in our mission to disrupt ABL."

CBL has grown 200-400% over each of the last 4 years, an impressive track record that CEO Meredith Carter attributes to her team's unified commitment to, "challenging the status quo, being open about our blind-spots and creating ways to help ABL evolve." Carter added, "being family office-backed, CBL is free to create funding solutions that are tailored to the nuances of particular businesses rather than tailored to the limits of a bank leverage facility."

Context Business Lending ("CBL"), a leading national asset-based lender with employees located in 15 states, provides customer-focused flexible working capital for lower middle market businesses. With CBL's ability to be more flexible on deal structuring and more accepting of traditionally disfavored industries, CBL takes a holistic view of each businesses' challenges and turns them into opportunities, especially in light of recent supply chain impacts. CBL is industry agnostic and works with businesses in the manufacturing, distribution, wholesaling, consumer products (including firearms), eCommerce, service industries, and more. To learn more and to contact one of our dedicated professionals, please visit www.ContextBL.com.

