CBL Properties Sets Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) announced details for the release of its results for the second quarter and six months ending June 30, 2019.

CBL plans to issue its earnings release for the second quarter after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317‑6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 9046905. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 8, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317‑0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10131564.

The live broadcast of CBL's quarterly conference call will be available online at cblproperties.com on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for three months.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 113 properties totaling 70.6 million square feet across 26 states, including 70 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 10 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

