CBL Properties Sets Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Dates

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CBL Properties (NYSE: CBL) announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2019.

CBL plans to issue its earnings release for the third quarter after the market closes on Thursday, October 31, 2019, and will host a conference call on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (888) 317‑6003 or (412) 317-6061 and enter the confirmation number, 7355952. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 8, 2019, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317‑0088 and entering the confirmation number, 10134286.

The live broadcast of CBL's quarterly conference call will be available online at cblproperties.com on Friday, November 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for three months.

About CBL Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 108 properties totaling 68.2 million square feet across 26 states, including 68 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and nine properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties. For more information visit cblproperties.com.

