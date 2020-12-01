CBOA Financial, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBOA Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBOF) (the "Company"), parent company of Commerce Bank of Arizona (the "Bank" or "CBAZ"), today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $250,000 in value of its outstanding shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with Rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). These shares will be purchased from time to time over a six-month period depending upon market conditions.

The Board also authorized management to enter into a trading plan with JWTT Inc. in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act, to facilitate repurchases of its common stock pursuant to the above mentioned stock repurchase program (the "Rule 10b5-1 plan"). The Rule 10b5-1 plan gives the Company more flexibility to repurchase shares, so long as the terms of the plan are followed. Under the Rule 10b5-1 plan, JWTT Inc. will have the authority, subject to the prices, terms and limitations set forth in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, including compliance with Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act, to repurchase shares on the Company's behalf.

Chris Webster, President and CEO of the Company, indicated that the Board of Directors approved the repurchase program in view of the current price level of the Company's common stock and the strong capital position of the Company's subsidiary, Commerce Bank of Arizona. Mr. Webster stated: "We believe that the repurchase of our shares represents an attractive investment opportunity that will benefit the Company and our stockholders."

The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the stock repurchase program will depend on a number of factors, including constraints specified in the Rule 10b5-1 plan, price, general business and market conditions, and alternative investment opportunities. The share repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares in any period, and may be expanded, extended, modified or discontinued at any time.

About the Company

Commerce Bank of Arizona, established in 2002 in Tucson, Arizona, is a full-service community bank that caters to small-to mid-sized businesses and real estate professionals. CBAZ offers commercial clients with a variety of services ranging from U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) financing solutions, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans. CBOA Financial, Inc is a single-bank holding company and parent of the Bank. The Company is traded over-the-counter as CBOF. For additional information, visit: www.commercebankaz.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements about CBOA Financial, Inc. or Commerce Bank of Arizona. These statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following factors: competition, fluctuations in interest rates, dependency on key individuals, loan defaults, geographical concentration, litigation and changes in federal laws, regulations and interpretations thereof. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and CBOA Financial, Inc. and Commerce Bank of Arizona assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contact:

Chris Webster

President & CEO

480-253-4511

[email protected]

SOURCE Commerce Bank of Arizona

Related Links

https://www.commercebankaz.com

