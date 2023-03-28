Cboe Australia Completes Technology Migration and Launches its First New Australian Offering

Cboe Australia, formerly known as Chi-X Australia, has successfully migrated to Cboe technology on March 27 , marking completion of an 18-month integration effort

CHICAGO and SYDNEY, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, announced it successfully migrated Cboe Australia to Cboe technology on March 27, 2023. Cboe Australia, formerly Chi-X Australia, was acquired by Cboe Global Markets in July 2021 and rebranded as Cboe Australia in February 2022.

"Since Cboe acquired Chi-X, we have been focused on delivering benefits to the Australian market that only Cboe can provide," said Chris Isaacson, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Cboe Global Markets. "Significantly, this required migrating Chi-X's platform to Cboe technology, enabling Australian customers to benefit from our world-class innovations and seamlessly accessing Cboe's diverse markets, asset classes, data and product suite with greater ease and efficiency."

With the migration to the Cboe technology platform, Cboe Australia now has the performance and capacity to better meet both current and projected future capital markets trading volumes for the entire Australian equities marketplace.

Isaacson continued: "As an innovative leader and globally trusted market operator, Cboe Global Markets has deployed technology that provides feature rich, low latency access to all participants. With the first deployment in APAC of the Cboe Latency Equalization capability, Cboe Australia participants all benefit from a high-performance technology platform that helps to ensure equitable access to all."

"Executing the migration of Chi-X's technology platform was a tremendous industry-wide effort and we thank our customers, vendors, regulators and other market participants for their strong engagement and support over the past year," said Vic Jokovic, Chief Executive Officer, Cboe Australia. "This collaboration was critical in executing a smooth technical and operational migration. With this foundation now in place, we look forward to expanding the products, services and trading solutions we can provide in the Australian market."

Along with this technology migration, Cboe has launched Cboe BIDS Australia, bringing a new and innovative large-in-scale trading offering to the Australian equities market.

The launch of Cboe BIDS Australia is planned to occur in two phases. The first phase, which has now launched in conjunction with the technology migration, involves brokers accessing the BIDS pool through their trading algorithms or via directed orders. The second phase is expected to occur in the coming months and will involve broker-sponsored buy-side access through the BIDS Trader front-end.

Additional information on Cboe Australia can be found at www.cboe.com/au/equities . Information on BIDS Trading is available at www.bidstrading.com and Cboe BIDS Australia Service.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­

About Cboe Australia

Cboe Australia is a regulated stock exchange committed to transforming, improving and growing Australia's securities and derivatives markets. Cboe Australia has experienced strong and sustained growth and has achieved significant milestones including gaining over 20 percent market share, a daily record of $5.98 billion traded value in equity trading and up to 50 percent of the Australian ETF market (trading and reporting). The Cboe Australia investment products platform offers a range of unique products exclusively traded on Cboe Australia, including Funds (ETFs & Quoted Managed Funds), and Cboe Warrants. For more information visit: www.cboe.com.au. ­

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact Cboe U.S. Angela Tu Cboe Australia Harrison Worley, Honner

Cboe U.S. Kenneth Hill, CFA +1-646-856-8734 +61 490 262 212

+1-312-786-7559 [email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]

