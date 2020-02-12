Cboe Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary of Cboe One Feed

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, this month celebrates the five-year anniversary of its flagship Cboe One Feed ("Cboe One"), a comprehensive real-time market data solution that provides market participants with cost-effective, high-quality U.S. equities reference quote and trade information.

Cboe has continued to gain widespread industry adoption of Cboe One since its launch – now reaching more than two million reported users globally – while also advancing its leadership as a top market data provider with a broadened suite of data offerings, and expanded global presence to serve new customers across the world.

"We are pleased to work with the industry's leading financial data providers to reach the broadest base of institutional and retail investors to meet increasing demand for Cboe One," said Kevin Carrai, Vice President, Global Head of Market Data and Access Services at Cboe. "Cboe's top-notch service, superior technology and competitive pricing are key differentiators that uniquely make us the preferred data provider for market participants."

With one product and a single license, Cboe One provides market participants a unified view of the market across all four Cboe U.S. equities exchanges (BZX Exchange, BYX Exchange, EDGX Exchange and EDGA Exchange), and a valuable window into the securities that are trading on Cboe's liquid markets1. UTP and CTA SIP Consolidated Volume is also included in Cboe One, reflecting the total trading volume occurring on all market centers for Tape A, B or C-listed securities. A new, real-time demo of Cboe One is available here.

Cboe One continues to be 60% less expensive per professional user, and more than 85% less expensive for an enterprise license for professional users and non-professional users2 when compared to a similar competitor exchange product. The feed is currently distributed through IHS Markit, Morningstar, Refinitiv Limited, ICE Data Services and FactSet Research Systems Inc., among other top market data providers.

Over the years, Cboe has built a robust franchise of market data solutions, ranging from low-latency, top-of-book feeds to full depth-of-book feeds and historical data, to meet the diverse needs of customers, including data platforms, financial information websites, fintech firms, buy-side investors, retail brokers, regional banks, and securities firms globally. To further democratize retail investor access to market data, the company also offers a Small Retail Broker Distribution Program, which allows small retail broker-dealers to distribute Cboe's real-time top of book data feeds – including Cboe One – for use throughout their websites and platforms at reduced fees.

For more information about the Cboe One Feed and other data offerings, visit Cboe's Market Data Services webpage.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.­­

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact





Angela Tu Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-646-856-8734 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 atu@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

dkoopman@cboe.com

CBOE-E

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index® and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

1 At the end of 2019, Cboe's four equities exchanges executed approximately 17% of the total average daily U.S. volume.

2 Who are entitled to receive the competing product's best bid and offer information for securities listed on NASDAQ, NYSE, NYSE American and other Tape B exchanges.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com/

