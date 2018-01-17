Cboe Conducts First Settlement of Cboe Bitcoin Futures

Cboe XBT futures, the first regulated futures of their kind, launched on December 10, 2017, and a total of over 124,000 contracts have traded across expiries since, representing a notional value of over $1.5 billion. The contracts, which are cash-settled, were specifically designed to allow participants to implement straightforward trading strategies through settlement to a single, tradable auction price as calculated by Gemini.

Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets, said: "Our regulated market experienced a smooth operational close and the settlement process worked as designed. This is an encouraging initial milestone, and we look forward to working with customers to power the growth of this nascent market."

For more information about XBT futures, please visit here.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact









Suzanne Cosgrove Hannah Randall Stacie Fleming

Debbie Koopman +1-312-786-7123 +1-646-856-8809 +44-20-7012-8950

+1-312-786-7136 cosgrove@cboe.com hrandall@cboe.com sfleming@cboe.com

koopman@cboe.com















CBOE-EF

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index® and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Global MarketsSM and XBTSM are service marks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

___________________________________

1 Gemini is a New York trust company that is subject to fiduciary obligations, capital reserve requirements, and banking compliance standards of the New York State Department of Financial Services.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-conducts-first-settlement-of-cboe-bitcoin-futures-300584282.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cboe.com

