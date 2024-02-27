Cboe Digital Exchange Data Now Available Through Coin Metrics' Market Data Feed

Trades, quotes, order books, candles and more onboarded to the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coin Metrics, the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, is pleased to announce that it has added data from the Cboe Digital Exchange to its Market Data Feed.

Cboe Digital Exchange trades, order books, quotes, and candles are now available through the Coin Metrics REST API and WebSocket, with additional metrics to be onboarded in the coming weeks.

"With institutional backing and a prudent focus on regulatory compliance, Cboe Digital is an important exchange for investors who are entering the digital asset marketplace and using Coin Metrics' tools to assess it," said Tim Rice, co-founding CEO of Coin Metrics. "The Coin Metrics team is proud to be able to add this data to our feeds for institutional investors and other market participants seeking the reliable, comprehensive crypto asset data they have come to expect from us."

Cboe Digital currently offers margined futures on Bitcoin and Ether, as well as a spot market that supports trading in Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, Litecoin and the stablecoin USDC. With the launch of its margined futures offering in January, Cboe Digital became the first U.S. regulated crypto native combined exchange and clearinghouse to enable both spot and leveraged derivatives trading on a single platform.

Coin Metrics' Market Data Feed provides access to historical and real-time data from over 40 of the world's leading spot and derivatives crypto exchanges. The company offers all of the fundamental market-related data types including tick-by-tick trades, quotes, order book snapshots, candles, and more.

"We are pleased to work with Coin Metrics and believe that having quality and timely data, and systems to analyze that data, will help crypto markets mature as well as evolve to become a core component of a diversified investment portfolio," said John Palmer, President of Cboe Digital. "We are focused on providing access and solutions to the spot and derivatives crypto market in a way which mirrors an investor's experience with traditional markets."

With the most extensive crypto data coverage in the industry, Coin Metrics offers a comprehensive suite of services – including on-chain data, a universal block explorer, market data and metrics, indexes and network risk management – to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. The company was recently included on the ' FORTUNE Crypto 40 ' list of the most influential companies in the industry and was recognized as the Most Innovative Solution Provider at Hedgeweek's 2022 European Digital Asset Awards.

ABOUT COIN METRICS:

Coin Metrics is the leading provider of crypto financial intelligence, offering network data, market data, indexes and network risk solutions to the most prestigious institutions touching cryptoassets. Established in 2017, Coin Metrics is committed to building the crypto economy on a foundation of truth, providing authentic and accurate data with the highest standards of clarity and precision. Coin Metrics puts unparalleled insight and accuracy into crypto data and analytics so that companies can accelerate value creation and minimize risk. For more information, visit www.coinmetrics.io .

Media contact: Jamie Lovegrove

[email protected]

(301) 529-5085

SOURCE Coin Metrics