Cboe Expands U.S. Equities Leadership Team with New Senior Hire

CHICAGO, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today announced that Adam Inzirillo, a longtime veteran of U.S. equities trading, will join as Senior Vice President, Head of U.S. Equities in New York. In this role, Adam will be responsible for overseeing the product development and strategic growth of Cboe's U.S. equities business globally.

"Adam has a long and proven track record in building successful equities trading businesses. He is passionate about our markets and can leverage his extensive industry relationships in support of our strategic growth efforts," said Bryan Harkins, EVP, Co-Head of Markets Division at Cboe. "We're thrilled to have him on board, and are confident that he'll help to enhance Cboe's competitive positioning and extend our leadership as a top U.S. securities exchange operator."

Adam has led a distinguished 20-year career in equities trading, and held a number of senior leadership positions in the industry. Prior to joining Cboe, Adam was Managing Director, Head of Order Routing and Execution Products at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML), where he worked for nearly a decade. During his tenure, he expanded the firm's liquidity offerings via business development and product management of its smart order router, direct market access, order management applications and non-displayed crossing functionality. He also served as a Director of the Members Exchange (MEMX) and was instrumental in BAML's strategic investment.

Previously, he was Executive Director, Head of Broker Dealer Business Development at UBS Securities LLC, where he managed the business development of broker dealers trading on the firm's ATS and electronic trading platforms. He also recently held memberships with the Cboe Equities Advisory Committee, NASDAQ Quality of Markets, IEX Quality of Markets, and Level ATS Board.

"I have been a customer and trusted partner of Cboe's equities business for many years. With its product innovation, cutting-edge technology, and seamless trading solutions, I believe Cboe is uniquely positioned to provide long-term industry leadership and transform the U.S. equity markets," said Adam Inzirillo, Head of U.S. Equities at Cboe. "I look forward to supporting the team's continued success, and evolving Cboe's equity trading platforms to benefit all market participants."

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is one of the largest stock exchange operators in the U.S. and is a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, Amsterdam, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­

