Cboe Global Markets Announces $100,000 Donation to Save the Children and Expansion of Cboe Empowers Scholars Program

News provided by

Cboe Global Markets

08 Jun, 2023, 16:30 ET

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced a donation of $100,000 to Save the Children, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring breakthroughs in the way the world treats children.

The charitable giving is part of Cboe's commitment to donating an aggregate total of $500,000 to five different non-profit organizations, in honor of its 50th anniversary milestone this year. Significantly, we believe each chosen organization exemplifies one of Cboe's guiding principles: Inclusive Collaboration, Active Transparency, Competitive Team Spirt, Superior Service and Good Citizenship. Save the Children reflects the Competitive Team Spirit guiding principle and was nominated by Cboe's global associate base for its efforts to bring people together, encourage teamwork and work toward a common goal. This is the second 50th anniversary donation following last month's $100,000 donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

"Cboe has long strived to be an exemplary corporate citizen and do its part in building a sustainable future," said Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "As Cboe continues to expand globally, our dedication to the diverse communities we serve only deepens. Recognizing the pressing need to protect and support children worldwide, we are honored to join forces with Save the Children to help create a brighter future for children across the globe."

Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Save the Children has done whatever it takes - every day and in times of crisis - to help children around the world reach their full potential. The organization works to ensure children have a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

"Save the Children is grateful for this generous donation from Cboe," said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer of Save the Children. "In the United States and around the world, children are facing tremendous challenges from conflict and hunger to lack of access to education and the climate crisis. Cboe's support will help meet the urgent and long-term needs of children, making a meaningful impact in their lives now and for years to come."

Building on its mission to help people pursue a sustainable financial future, Cboe also announced the expansion of Cboe Empowers. The community engagement program, which provides mentorship, scholarships and guidance to under-resourced students, initially launched in Chicago in 2021 and has now expanded to support students in both Chicago and Kansas City. This year, Cboe Empowers awarded full-ride scholarships to five recipients in Chicago and two recipients in Kansas City.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfill their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world's first and leading independent children's organization – transforming lives and the future we share. Follow us on FacebookInstagramTwitter and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719

1-312-786-7559

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets

Also from this source

Cboe Global Markets to Present at Morgan Stanley's U.S. Financials, Payments & CRE Conference on Wednesday, June 14

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for May 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.