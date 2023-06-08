Cboe Global Markets Announces $100,000 Donation to Save the Children and Expansion of Cboe Empowers Scholars Program

CHICAGO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced a donation of $100,000 to Save the Children, a non-profit dedicated to inspiring breakthroughs in the way the world treats children.

The charitable giving is part of Cboe's commitment to donating an aggregate total of $500,000 to five different non-profit organizations, in honor of its 50th anniversary milestone this year. Significantly, we believe each chosen organization exemplifies one of Cboe's guiding principles: Inclusive Collaboration, Active Transparency, Competitive Team Spirt, Superior Service and Good Citizenship. Save the Children reflects the Competitive Team Spirit guiding principle and was nominated by Cboe's global associate base for its efforts to bring people together, encourage teamwork and work toward a common goal. This is the second 50th anniversary donation following last month's $100,000 donation to the Alzheimer's Association.

"Cboe has long strived to be an exemplary corporate citizen and do its part in building a sustainable future," said Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "As Cboe continues to expand globally, our dedication to the diverse communities we serve only deepens. Recognizing the pressing need to protect and support children worldwide, we are honored to join forces with Save the Children to help create a brighter future for children across the globe."

Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Save the Children has done whatever it takes - every day and in times of crisis - to help children around the world reach their full potential. The organization works to ensure children have a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm.

"Save the Children is grateful for this generous donation from Cboe," said Luciana Bonifacio, Chief Development Officer of Save the Children. "In the United States and around the world, children are facing tremendous challenges from conflict and hunger to lack of access to education and the climate crisis. Cboe's support will help meet the urgent and long-term needs of children, making a meaningful impact in their lives now and for years to come."

Building on its mission to help people pursue a sustainable financial future, Cboe also announced the expansion of Cboe Empowers. The community engagement program, which provides mentorship, scholarships and guidance to under-resourced students, initially launched in Chicago in 2021 and has now expanded to support students in both Chicago and Kansas City. This year, Cboe Empowers awarded full-ride scholarships to five recipients in Chicago and two recipients in Kansas City.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

About Save the Children

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. In the United States and around the world, we do whatever it takes – every day and in times of crisis – so children can fulfill their rights to a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. With over 100 years of expertise, we are the world's first and leading independent children's organization – transforming lives and the future we share. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

