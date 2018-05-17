Cboe Global Markets Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Results

Edward T. Tilly James E. Parisi Frank E. English, Jr. Joseph P. Ratterman William M. Farrow III Michael L. Richter Edward J. Fitzpatrick Jill E. Sommers Janet P. Froetscher Carole E. Stone Jill R. Goodman Eugene S. Sunshine Roderick A. Palmore



James R. Boris, Christopher T. Mitchell and Samuel K. Skinner did not stand for reelection as directors at the Annual Meeting. Mr. Boris served on the Cboe Global Markets board of directors since its initial public offering in 2010 and of Cboe Options from 1992 to 1993, in 1997 and from 2003 to 2017. Mr. Mitchell served on the Cboe Global Markets board of directors since February 28, 2017, when he joined in connection with the closing of Cboe's acquisition of Bats Global Markets (Bats). Mr. Skinner served on the Cboe Global Markets board of directors since its initial public offering in 2010 and of Cboe Options from 2004 to 2017.

"Cboe has been well-served by the contributions of our departing board members, whose active engagement in key issues throughout their respective tenures has been integral to Cboe's growth and success. We thank each of them for their years of valued service," said Edward Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I'd also like to thank Jim Boris for serving as Cboe's Lead Director for the past eight years. Jim's leadership and guidance helped Cboe navigate transformational changes to our company and business."

Mr. Boris also served as Lead Director for the Cboe Options board from 2008 to 2017. Eugene Sunshine, who has served on the board of Cboe Global Markets since 2010 and Cboe Options from 2003 to 2017, will now serve as Lead Director.

This year, the Board decreased the total number of directors constituting the entire Board to 13, reflecting its intent to fill two of the three vacancies created by these three departures. James E. Parisi and Jill E. Sommers are both new members of the Cboe Global Markets board of directors.

Mr. Parisi most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of CME Group, Inc. from November 2004 to August 2014, prior to which he held positions of increasing responsibility and leadership within CME Group from 1998. He is currently a member of the boards of directors of Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) since 2016, Cboe SEF since 2017, Pursuant Health Inc. and Cotiviti Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded company.

Ms. Sommers is currently a senior advisor to Patomak Global Partners, a position she has held since 2014. Previously, she served as a commissioner of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) from 2007 to 2013. Ms. Sommers served as a member of the boards of directors of the Bats securities exchanges from 2013 through the time of Cboe's acquisition of Bats. She is currently a member of the boards of directors of the Cboe securities exchanges, CFE and Cboe SEF since 2017, and the Ethics and Compliance Initiative and a member of the advisory board of directors of Green Key Technologies.

Tilly added, "We are pleased to welcome our new directors, Jamie Parisi and Jill Sommers, senior leaders with impeccable credentials and distinguished careers who will bring a wealth of financial industry experience to our Board."

In other proposals, shareholders:

approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers, with 94 percent of the votes cast "for" the proposal;

approved the Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Employee Stock Purchase Plan, with 99 percent of the votes cast "for" the proposal; and

ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2018 fiscal year, with 97 percent of the votes cast "for" the proposal.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE | Nasdaq: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to relentless innovation, connecting global markets with world-class technology, and providing seamless solutions that enhance the customer experience.

Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), the world's barometer for equity market volatility.

Cboe's trading venues include the largest options exchange in the U.S. and the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe. In addition, the company is the second-largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. and a leading market globally for ETP trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Kansas City, New York, London, San Francisco, Singapore, Hong Kong and Quito, Ecuador. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.

