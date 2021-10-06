Cboe Global Markets Announces 2021 Investor Day

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced that it plans to host an Investor Day on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CT at Cboe's global headquarters in Chicago. Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and CEO, and other members of Cboe's senior leadership team will host presentations on the company's operations, strategy and future growth initiatives.

Registration for the live webcast of the event can be found here and on Cboe's Investor Relations website at ir.cboe.com. In-person attendance is by invitation only. Presentation materials will be available the morning of the event and an audio replay will be available shortly after the event on the company's investor relations website at ir.cboe.com, under Events and Presentations.

