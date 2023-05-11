Cboe Global Markets Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

CHICAGO, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting held today.

All 12 board of director nominees served on the 2022-2023 board term and received a majority of votes cast. The board members re-elected to serve one-year terms expiring in 2024 are:

Edward T. Tilly

William M. Farrow, III

Edward J. Fitzpatrick

Ivan K. Fong

Janet P. Froetscher

Jill R. Goodman

Alexander J. Matturri, Jr.

Jennifer J. McPeek

Roderick A. Palmore

James E. Parisi

Joseph P. Ratterman

Fredric J. Tomczyk

Edward T. Tilly will serve as Chairman of the Board for a seventh consecutive year. Eugene S. Sunshine, who has served as Lead Director for the past five years and has served on the board of Cboe Global Markets since 2010 and Cboe Options from 2003 to 2017, did not stand for reelection as a result of reaching retirement age. William M. Farrow, III, who has served on the board of Cboe Global Markets since 2016, was appointed by the board to succeed Mr. Sunshine as Lead Director.

"On behalf of the entire Cboe team, I would like to thank Eugene Sunshine for his incredible dedication to Cboe and the expertise, counsel and leadership he has provided over the past two decades," said Ed Tilly, Cboe Global Markets Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Gene was instrumental in helping oversee Cboe's transformation into the trusted global company it is today, and we will always be grateful for his many contributions. We are pleased to welcome William Farrow as our new Lead Director and look forward to benefitting from his continued guidance to help drive Cboe's growth and long-term success."

In other proposals, shareholders:

approved, in a non-binding resolution, the compensation paid to the company's executive officers;

approved, in a non-binding resolution, the frequency of every 1 year that the company will hold a non-binding vote on the compensation paid to its executive officers; and

ratified the appointment of KPMG LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for the 2023 fiscal year.

Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to shareholders in connection with the meeting. The proxy statement is also available in the Investor Relations section of www.cboe.com. The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by shareholders at the Annual Meeting will be reported in a current report on Form 8-K filing with the SEC and posted on http://ir.cboe.com.

