Cboe Global Markets Announces Date of Fourth-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, today said it will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Friday, February 7, 2020. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (CT), 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:

A live audio webcast for the conference call and the presentation that will be referenced during the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cboe's website at http://ir.cboe.com under Events & Presentations. The presentation will be archived on the company's website for replay. Participants also may listen to the live conference call via telephone by using the dial-in numbers listed below.

Date: Friday, February 7, 2020

Time: 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Live Dial-In Information

U.S.: 1-877-255-4313

Canada: 1-866-450-4696

International: 1-412-317-5466

(Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation and ask to join the Cboe Global Markets call.)

Replay Dial-In Information

U.S.: 1-877-344-7529

Canada: 1-855-669-9658

International: 1-412-317-0088

A replay of the recording is expected to be available one hour after the conference call ends. The replay access code will be 10137501, which will be good through February 14, 2020.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) is one of the world's largest exchange holding companies, offering cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to investors around the world. The company is committed to defining markets to benefit its participants and drive the global marketplace forward through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates the largest stock exchange by value traded in Europe and is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com. ­­­­­­

Media Contacts

Cboe® Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX®, and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

