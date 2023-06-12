Cboe Global Markets Announces Date of Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

CHICAGO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, will announce its financial results for the second quarter of 2023 before the market opens on Friday, August 4, 2023. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET).

Conference Call Information:
A live audio webcast for the conference call and the presentation that will be referenced during the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cboe's website at ir.cboe.com under Events. The presentation will be archived on the company's website for replay. Participants also may listen to the live conference call via telephone by using the dial-in numbers listed below.

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
Time: 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Live Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-255-4313
Canada: 1-866-450-4696
International: 1-412-317-5466
(Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation and ask to join the Cboe Global Markets call.)

Replay Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088

A replay of the recording is expected to be available one hour after the conference call ends. The replay access code will be 5941756, which will be accessible through August 11, 2023.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

