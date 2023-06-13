Cboe Global Markets Announces New Senior Leadership Appointments to Support Continued Global Expansion and Future Growth

Megan Goett appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, to oversee global branding and marketing strategy

appointed Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer, to oversee global branding and marketing strategy Hatice Unal appointed Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, to oversee strategic planning and daily management of global infrastructure

appointed Senior Vice President, Infrastructure, to oversee strategic planning and daily management of global infrastructure Laura Fuson appointed Vice President, Futures, to oversee futures business and product development

appointed Vice President, Futures, to oversee futures business and product development Jodie Gunzberg appointed Head of Strategic Partnerships to lead partnerships and critical commercial relationships

appointed Head of Strategic Partnerships to lead partnerships and critical commercial relationships Katherine Kirkpatrick appointed Chief Legal Officer, Cboe Digital, to oversee digital asset legal strategy and regulatory initiatives

CHICAGO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced five new senior executive hires that will continue to support the company's global expansion and drive its future growth and success. These appointments include Megan Goett as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer; Hatice Unal as Senior Vice President, Infrastructure; Laura Fuson as Vice President, Futures; Jodie Gunzberg as Head of Strategic Partnerships; and Katherine Kirkpatrick as Chief Legal Officer, Cboe Digital.

Ed Tilly, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets said: "As Cboe continues to build upon the success of its first 50 years, I am delighted to welcome Megan Goett, Hatice Unal, Laura Fuson, Jodie Gunzberg and Katherine Kirkpatrick to the team. Cboe's significant business expansion and growth in recent years has enabled us to become the truly global, expansive and innovative company we are today – one that is well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities as we enter the next era of our growth. Megan, Hatice, Laura, Jodie and Katherine are dynamic leaders who bring deep industry knowledge and expertise that will complement our world-class teams and help advance our mission of building trusted markets around the globe."

The five senior leader appointments are as follows:

Megan Goett joined as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and is responsible for leading Cboe's global branding and marketing strategy. Ms. Goett has led a distinguished 20-year career in the financial services industry, executing global marketing campaigns and holding several senior leadership roles. Prior, Ms. Goett was Managing Director, Global Head of Digital, Branding and Direct to Consumer Channels at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she led a global staff focused on digital product management, business intelligence, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, and UX and design. She was previously Executive Director, Global Head of Mobile and Sales Enablement at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

joined as Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer and is responsible for leading Cboe's global branding and marketing strategy. Ms. Goett has led a distinguished 20-year career in the financial services industry, executing global marketing campaigns and holding several senior leadership roles. Prior, Ms. Goett was Managing Director, Global Head of Digital, Branding and Direct to Consumer Channels at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, where she led a global staff focused on digital product management, business intelligence, advertising, branding, marketing strategy, and UX and design. She was previously Executive Director, Global Head of Mobile and Sales Enablement at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. Hatice Unal joined as Senior Vice President, Infrastructure and oversees the daily management of Cboe's infrastructure groups and components. Ms. Unal brings over 20 years of electronic trading technology experience and has held several technology leadership and strategy roles. Prior, Ms. Unal was Managing Director, Technology Infrastructure at Virtu Financial where she oversaw the global IT organization. In this role, she led successful integrations and technology migrations. She was previously Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Infrastructure at ITG Inc., where she was responsible for technology infrastructure strategy, budget and tactical business operation.

joined as Senior Vice President, Infrastructure and oversees the daily management of Cboe's infrastructure groups and components. Ms. Unal brings over 20 years of electronic trading technology experience and has held several technology leadership and strategy roles. Prior, Ms. Unal was Managing Director, Technology Infrastructure at Virtu Financial where she oversaw the global IT organization. In this role, she led successful integrations and technology migrations. She was previously Managing Director, Head of Global Technology Infrastructure at ITG Inc., where she was responsible for technology infrastructure strategy, budget and tactical business operation. Laura Fuson joined as Vice President, Futures and oversees the day-to-day operations of Cboe's futures business and identifies areas for growth in product development and distribution, including in the digital asset space. Ms. Fuson joins Cboe from SG Americas Securities LLC, where she served as Director, Prime Services and Clearing, Platform Sales. In this role, she was the sole salesperson for a $40 million professional trading group client base, coordinating all aspects of relationship management, global customer service, execution access, compliance and risk. She brings over 20 years of financial services expertise and a proven track record as a senior prime brokerage sales leader across a full suite of cleared and over-the-counter products.

joined as Vice President, Futures and oversees the day-to-day operations of Cboe's futures business and identifies areas for growth in product development and distribution, including in the digital asset space. Ms. Fuson joins Cboe from SG Americas Securities LLC, where she served as Director, Prime Services and Clearing, Platform Sales. In this role, she was the sole salesperson for a professional trading group client base, coordinating all aspects of relationship management, global customer service, execution access, compliance and risk. She brings over 20 years of financial services expertise and a proven track record as a senior prime brokerage sales leader across a full suite of cleared and over-the-counter products. Jodie Gunzberg joined as Head of Strategic Partnerships and leads partnerships and critical commercial relationships for Cboe including commercial arrangements with index providers, intellectual property owners and others. Ms. Gunzberg joins from CoinDesk Indices, where she was Managing Director and pioneered digital asset industry classification and index development bringing access to institutions, wealth advisors and 401k plans. Prior, she was Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where she provided investment advice and solutions to institutional clients with assets of nearly $400 billion . She was previously Managing Director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, where she led the product management of S&P DJI's U.S. equity, commodity, and multi-asset indices.

joined as Head of Strategic Partnerships and leads partnerships and critical commercial relationships for Cboe including commercial arrangements with index providers, intellectual property owners and others. Ms. Gunzberg joins from CoinDesk Indices, where she was Managing Director and pioneered digital asset industry classification and index development bringing access to institutions, wealth advisors and plans. Prior, she was Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, where she provided investment advice and solutions to institutional clients with assets of nearly . She was previously Managing Director at S&P Dow Jones Indices, where she led the product management of S&P DJI's U.S. equity, commodity, and multi-asset indices. Katherine Kirkpatrick joined as Chief Legal Officer of Cboe Digital and oversees the legal support of Cboe Digital's trading and clearing venues. Prior, she served as General Counsel at Maple Finance and was formerly a partner at the global law firm King & Spalding, where she co-chaired both the Financial Services and Fintech, Blockchain, and Cryptocurrency groups. In private practice, Ms. Kirkpatrick focused her practice on white collar crime, government and internal investigations, corporate compliance, and regulatory matters. She has extensive experience with digital assets and is a frequent writer and speaker on cryptocurrency credit markets, anti-money laundering, decentralized finance and blockchain-related compliance.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.­­­­­­

CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets