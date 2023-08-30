Cboe Global Markets Completes 50th Anniversary Donation Commitment With $100,000 Donation to Doctors Without Borders

CHICAGO, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today announced a donation of $100,000 to Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organization dedicated to delivering emergency medical aid to people in crisis.

The charitable giving accomplishes Cboe's commitment to donating an aggregate total of $500,000 to five different non-profit organizations in honor of its 50th anniversary milestone. Cboe has donated $100,000 to the following organizations over the recent months: Alzheimer's Association, Save the Children, Human Rights Watch and Global Central Kitchen. All the organizations were nominated by Cboe's global associates base, and each organization exemplifies one of Cboe's guiding principles, with Doctors Without Borders reflecting "Good Citizenship" for the medical work it does for people in dire situations.

"As we conclude Cboe's 50th anniversary charitable giving, we are extremely honored to support the incredible work these organizations do for so many people across the globe. Cboe's commitment to being a good citizen to our communities, whether through volunteer time, associate matching contributions or charitable giving, will always be a fundamental part of our success," said David Howson, Global President of Cboe Global Markets. "Doctors Without Borders' ability to quickly respond and bring medical care to the people who need it most is vital to so many devasted communities enduring crises. For its work amid armed conflicts and natural disasters, Doctors Without Borders has a long history of going above and beyond."

Since its founding more than 50 years ago, Doctors Without Borders has provided medical care to tens of millions of people and has grown into a movement of more than 68,000 staff. Amid the challenging contexts of conflict, disasters, epidemics, and exclusion from health care, Doctors Without Borders aims to provide high quality medical care to people affected. Examples of the complex crises the organization has responded to include war in Sudan and Ukraine, earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, and the global migration and refugee crises.

"We kindly thank Cboe for their generous support of our urgent medical care to people affected by war, displacement, and disease in more than 70 countries around the world each year," said John Rothmeier, Development Officer at MSF USA. "It is thanks to our donors that we can continue providing impartial and independent medical care to those who need it most and increase the impact and reach of our programs in the years to come."

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets